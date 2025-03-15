‘They dub Tamil films in Hindi, but reject the language’: Pawan Kalyan takes a dig at Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has chosen to give his opinion on the language row, saying that Tamil Nadu’s leaders allow Tamil movies to be dubbed into Hindi for financial gains but they oppose the language.

Speaking on the foundation day of his party Janasena, Kalyan said India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, for the integrity of the country.

“In Tamil Nadu, people oppose the imposition of Hindi. This makes wonder if they don’t want Hindi, then why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi for financial gains? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi. What kind of logic is that?” he said.

‘Unfair’

The Janasena chief also said that it was “unfair” on the part of Tamil Nadu to welcome labourers from Hindi-speaking states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but reject the language.

With most of its youngsters being educated and joining the IT and ITES industries, among others, Tamil Nadu is dependent on migrant workers from states like Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and others for manual labour-oriented jobs.

“They want revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, yet they say they don’t want Hindi. Isn’t that unfair? They welcome workers from Bihar but reject the language. Why this contradiction? Shouldn’t this mindset change?” asked Kalyan.

The comments by the Andhra Pradesh politician have been made against the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government's steadfast refusal to implement the New Education Policy and the three-language formula. The state believes that the three-language policy is an attempt by the centre to impose Hindi.