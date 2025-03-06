Better to learn Hindi to mingle easily: Naidu backs Centre amid DMK offensive

Amid the massive row over the three-language policy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly come out in support of the Central government saying that he advocates learning not just three but ten languages.

Talking to the media after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Naidu emphasised the need for 'multi-lingual education' and said he would push for learning 10 languages across universities in his state.

“Not only three languages, I will promote multi-languages. We had to promote Telugu. We should also promote English as it is an international language for livelihood. It is better to learn Hindi, so that we can mingle with people easily," he replied, when asked about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's strong objections to the three-language formula mandated in the New Education Policy 2020.

Also read: Stalin takes fresh dig at BJP; says ‘demanding linguistic equality isn’t chauvinism’