For generations of Indians, the house sparrow has been a constant in their lives: a small, brown, fussily endearing bird that flutters around kitchens, nests in crevices, and fills the day with unselfconscious chatter. Once upon a time, they provided the soundtrack of ordinary domesticity, with their chirps woven into the clatter of teacups and the sweep of brooms on verandas.

Today, in city after city, the humble house sparrow is vanishing. Their sound has ebbed away, replaced by the constant whoosh of traffic and the mechanical whir of air-conditioners. The absence of their chirrup tells a larger ecological story of vanishing habitats, poisoned food chains, and technological interventions that have unsettled something as basic as a bird’s instinct to nest. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has tracked declines as steep as 88 percent in Andhra Pradesh. Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan report 20 percent drops, and coastal belts register losses of 70 to 80 percent. Surveys in Dehradun count an average of 84 sparrows in the suburban edges, but the number plummets to just 12 to 43 in the city’s concrete heart. Across urban India — Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai — the refrain is the same: the bird that once lived in the rafters of every house is retreating. These figures reflect global patterns. In Western Europe, sparrows fell by nearly sixty percent between 2000 and 2021; in Great Britain, their number declined by 68 percent overall and up to 90 percent in some regions. The story of the sparrow is, in fact, the story of our changing world. The culprits are many, often working together in quiet, devastating synergy. Old-style houses with tiled roofs and wooden beams have given way to sleek glass-fronted towers, sealed windows, and false ceilings, leaving no space for sparrows to tuck away their nests. Pesticides and the decline of kitchen gardens have robbed them of insect prey essential to their chicks’ survival. Mobile phone towers, a defining feature of the 21st -century skyline, are suspected of disrupting breeding and navigation — studies in Spain and Indian cities like Bhopal and Nagpur point to their possible role in reproductive failure. And even in survival, sparrows are now outcompeted by pigeons and mynas, both far more adaptable to hard-edged urban ecologies. The result is not just a disappearing bird, but an eroding ecological balance. Sparrows are pollinators, insect regulators, and bio-indicators. Their decline has led to larger disruptions in soil, air, and water that ultimately shape human health. Against this backdrop of loss stands a man in Hyderabad (Telangana) with a resolve and an improbable mission. For M.A. Razak, sparrows are not just birds, they are the measure of his heart. A retired postmaster and resident of Prashanthi Hills Colony in Meerpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Razak has devoted the last 15 years to the protection of house sparrows. Step into his modest home, and you’ll find bird nests tucked into every corner, tiny sanctuaries that play host to sparrows, mynas, parakeets, white-throated munias, owls, bulbuls, pigeons, and even black drongos. Each morning, he scatters millet for his winged guests and listens, entranced, to the symphony of their chirping. “Their voices fill me with peace,” he tells The Federal, his eyes softening.



Razak's journey as a sparrow guardian began in 2008. At the time, he was serving as sub-postmaster in Marchala village, Mahbubnagar district. Every day, he watched a sparrow struggle to weave a nest inside a small hole in the post office wall. The grass stalks it carried kept slipping out, unable to hold. A sweeper pointed this out to Razak, who then placed a small earthen pot on the wall. The sparrow pair promptly made it their home and raised their chicks there. The daily chorus of chirps filled the post office with cheer — and Razak, deeply moved, decided he would dedicate his life to helping sparrows build their homes. That simple act of compassion sowed the seed for a lifelong mission. Since then, Razak has distributed over 4,000 sparrow nests, specially crafted in clay, to bird lovers across Hyderabad, free of charge. With the city losing its natural nesting spots and twigs, Razak's clay nests have become surrogate homes for sparrows. Even after his retirement, he has continued this mission, spending his pension on nest-making and distribution. For fifteen years now, he has remained the sparrow's steadfast custodian.

Razak, who has three children — all settled in government service as teachers — often says his real children are the sparrows. He spends his pension not on personal indulgence but on feeding and housing them. At his home in Meerpet, water bowls are always full, and millets are scattered generously. At dawn, sparrows chatter outside his bedroom window, their calls serving as his natural alarm clock. “They wake me with their chirping,” he laughs, “and I cannot imagine a day without them.”