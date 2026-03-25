Paras Dogra had realised very early in life, even before reaching puberty, that they were not in sync with the female identity assigned to them at birth. In their teenage years, they tried to align themselves with their perceived self. As someone with chest dysphoria — discomfort with the appearance, size or shape of their chest — they used binders to feel more like themselves. When they tried to come out to their family, they were met with emotional and physical abuse.

“After years of struggling to live an authentic life, I was forced to flee my home after I learnt that they were planning to marry me off to a cis man [a person whose gender identity is aligned to the sex assigned at birth]. They also told me that they would not pay for my higher education if I continued to dress in a ‘masculine’ way,” says Dogra, who identifies as non-binary and transgender. In early 2019, with the help of some online friends and the support of a government organisation, Dogra ran away from home in Rajasthan and took refuge in a shelter home in Kerala. The timing was not incidental. That very year, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, had come into force, recognising the right to self-identify one’s gender. For Dogra, this was not just a legal shift. With the support of the Act, along with welfare schemes run by the Kerala government, they were able to secure documentation that reflected their identity. Seven years later, that alignment is under threat. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced in Parliament earlier this month and passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (March 24), moves away from self-identification. It narrows legal recognition to specific socio-cultural identities such as Hijra, Kinnar, Aravani or Jogti. Activists warn that this could exclude a large number of trans men, trans women and non-binary persons from legal recognition. According to reports, during debates on the bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar has said that amendment ensures that “only those who face social boycott due to biological issues” are protected under law. The bill had been allegedly introduced in Parliament without consulting the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), and since its introduction, the minister is claimed to have skipped a meeting with its members. “I see it as a serious lack of engagement from the ministry that did not consult us. We are representatives from across the country, including members and experts from the transgender community. Before introducing such an important amendment bill, they should have informed us and taken our opinion,” says NCTP member Kalki Subramaniam, a trans woman representing the Southern region. She adds: “This is completely unacceptable. When we were called for an urgent meeting, the minister did not turn up. The way the senior economic advisor answered us showed a complete lack of understanding of trans issues.” For Dogra, these shifts reach directly into a life that has only recently begun to stabilise. In Kerala, Dogra had found more than institutional recognition. After losing touch with their biological family, they had built another one. A hijra whom Dogra met and connected with at the shelter is now their “mother”, with whom they live in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. After years of binding their chest and navigating dysphoria, Dogra was finally looking ahead to top surgery. “My mother had applied for a medical loan so I could get that surgery. Now, I don’t know whether I will be able to get it, because I’m Trans and non-binary, and I don’t fit into the definition of transgender that this government has decided on. It has taken me years to find and accept myself. This government is trying to put us into boxes, but why should we go back into boxes that we fought so hard to get out of?” they ask. Supreme Court advocate Avani Bansal frames it in similar terms. “What it [the amendment] does is move from a spectrum to boxes. It shows a lack of basic understanding of the difference between transgender and intersex. The definition also completely ignores the distinction between sex and gender,” she says. The shift is significant when placed against the trajectory of the last decade. Also read: Voices from behind the silence: What it means ‘to survive’ sexual violence In 2014, the Supreme Court’s National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India judgment recognised gender identity as innate and affirmed the right to self-identify as a fundamental right. For some, it was the first time the law spoke their language. Shaman Gupta, a Trans man and activist based in Dehradun, was working as a software engineer in a company when he read about the NALSA judgment in a Facebook post. “I wasn’t connected with the community till then. I remember the SC had said that gender identity was innate to a person, and I took such a sigh of relief. I thought I could finally tell the world about myself. That helped me to socially transition. In my next job, I worked in a non-profit. My manager, who had returned from the US, encouraged me to use my identity as a man. It’s after that that I came out to my family,” he recalls.

The trans sign of equality. Activists feel trans persons have long existed at the edges of visibility, with fewer support systems and less recognition. A narrower legal definition risks pushing them further out. Photo: iStock

He used the NALSA judgment to get all the legal documents even before the 2019 Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act came into effect, which, for many others, became the turning point.

Lillian Hope, a trans woman based in Hyderabad who works for an MNC, says, in some regard, she was able to come out because of the 2019 Act. “Earlier, the NALSA judgment was there, but it did not reflect in the bureaucracy as such. If we went to the district magistrate and asked for a Transgender ID Card, there was no way to get it… That changed with the 2019 Act. It also gave hope to young trans people like me,” she says. Sofie K, a trans woman copywriter based in Gurgaon, elaborates on how that shift played out in everyday life. “Self-identification helped me in places like the metro, where I can identify as a woman. I’m pretty sure it’s because of the NALSA judgment and the 2019 Act, and the work that has been done by the community. Transitioning and coming out to the world has been easier for me, because of those things,” she says. But now there’s a cloud looming over it all. For Gupta, trans men have long existed at the edges of visibility, with fewer support systems and less recognition. A narrower legal definition risks pushing them further out. The bill also expands penalties for several offences and introduces prison terms of up to five years for “alluring” or “forcing” someone to become transgender. Activists say the language is vague and risks criminalising transgender persons, their families or allies while reinforcing harmful stereotypes about the community. In 2022, Gupta says he and a colleague were picked up and beaten by a police officer who accused them of kidnapping an adult trans man, despite written consent stating otherwise and even though he was working for a shelter home working in collaboration with the government. Now, he wonders whether such actions will gain legitimacy. Gupta says the fear is so much that he “doesn’t even know whether doctors will perform [gender affirmation] surgeries now or not.”

Healthcare is a sphere of sharpened uncertainty.

“95.5 per cent of doctors and healthcare providers in India in 2026 have been trained in a binary fashion. They do not have an understanding of gender incongruence or the separation between gender and sex… It is pushing healthcare into a space where anyone outside male or female identities is effectively denied care. If a person has a self-affirmed gender identity, they may not be considered eligible for treatment. That takes us backwards to a very regressive framework,” says Dr Sanjay Sharma, CEO of the Association for Transgender Health in India (ATHI). He adds: “A government doctor is not going to go against the government, so accessible and affordable care will vanish. This is going to push people into the hands of unregulated private practitioners. These are often untrained providers who operate without oversight. The cost of care will increase, and the risk of harm will be much higher,” he adds. Also read: In India, why being vocal about relationships is not easy for adolescents in love The bill also raises a more fundamental question about authority over identity. According to reports, the Bill mandates transition surgeries for all those identified as transgender, and involves the intervention of a medical board and the district magistrate. But community members say the government cannot dictate surgeries. “There are certain surgeries I want to go through and certain surgeries I don’t. And I don’t want the government dictating what surgeries I need to be considered a trans person,” says Hope. Sofie adds that “dysphoria is unique to trans people, but it is not the only indicator of transness”.

The trans flag. The uncertainties over the new bill is translating into fear and anxiety for many from the community. Photo: iStock

According to Dr Sharma, the Bill creates an impossible situation for doctors.