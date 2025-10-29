In the Kawal Tiger Reserve of Telangana, Pendura Rajesh, a former forest watcher, found his teak smuggling racket brought to a sudden end when he was arrested earlier this month. What led to his identification and arrest was a towel found at the tree-felling site. The scent picked up from the towel helped the forest officers track the felled teak logs to Rajesh’s residence, resulting in his subsequent arrest. The hero of the hour? A year-old canine, aptly named Hunter. “It was the Belgian Malinois that had picked up Rajesh’s scent from the towel found at the felling site and led the team of investigators to the alleged culprit,” said the dog’s handler, Anil Kumar. Forest range officer Sushma Ravulu confirmed Rajesh’s arrest in a conversation with The Federal.

Taking a leaf out of canine squads used by police forces globally, the Telangana Forest Department in 2018 introduced a sniffer dog squad at the Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves in the state under a pilot project, said A Shankaran, officer on special duty, Telangana Forest Department. The aim was to “curb teak wood smuggling and poaching”. According to figures shared by Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha at a review meeting with forest officers at Hyderabad Zoo Park this month, “ 96,813 teak smuggling cases and 18,002 vehicle seizures were recorded between 2014–15 and 2025–26. In 2019–20 alone, the department detected 9,000 cases, seizing teak worth ₹5.64 crore and collecting ₹10.61 crore in penalties”. Additionally, according to data from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, in the past eleven years (2014–2024), 135 cases of wildlife poaching have been recorded in Telangana. In 2023, 52 wild animals were killed by poachers, the data shows. Since the canine squad was deployed, forest officials claim, over 40 poachers and timber smugglers have been arrested across Kawal and Amrabad reserves with the help of these sniffer dogs. Although forest surveillance systems exist, timber felling and illegal hunting often occur secretly at night. Now, specially trained dogs are being used to track offenders through scent and sound. These sniffer dogs have become a powerful new weapon in protecting forest wealth and wildlife. Also read: How a group of villagers in Kerala grew a forest to curb riverbank soil erosion At present, Hunter, a trained Belgian Malinois, is deployed at the Kawal Tiger Reserve, and Bruno, a German Shepherd, served at the Amrabad Tiger Reserve before succumbing to a genetic kidney disorder in 2020, according to the dog’s handler Shivaprasad. He was four-and-a-half-years-old at the time of his death and had served at the Amrabad for two years. He had been brought in from the Border Security Force’s (BSF’s) canine unit in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and helped solve over 20 smuggling and poaching cases before his death, sources in the Telangana forest department told The Federal. A replacement for Bruno is currently being trained at Gwalior’s BSF National Training Centre, said divisional forest officer Gopidi Rohit.

File photo of Bruno with forest officials at Amrabad reserve. Photo by special arrangement

Hunter was brought to Kawal Tiger Reserve in August this year, after the death of another sniffer dog who had previously served there, Cheetah, said handler Anil Kumar. “Cheetah had worked at the reserve between 2018 and 2024 and died aged eight,” Kumar added.

Talking about Hunter, Kumar added: “The Belgian Malinois breed has a sense of smell 200 times stronger than humans and hearing 20 times sharper. This makes Hunter exceptionally effective in locating offenders, though his eyesight is weaker, so night operations are limited”. The dog had been brought in from the National Training Centre for Dogs and Animal Academy under the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Panchkula, Haryana. The Belgian Malinois had undergone seven months of intense training at the academy, winning third place for excellence at the national passing out parade. Dog and handler were trained together to catch poachers and smugglers. “ITBP commandants trained both the dog and its handlers. Training included identifying the scent of blood, bones, and animal skin, locating hidden items, and developing agility, discipline, and scent-tracking skills. Handlers were also trained in walking, running, feeding routines, and scent detection exercises,” Kumar told The Federal. Also read: Why leopard-attack fear is holding parts of Uttarakhand hostage, causing disruption to normal life Since deployment, sniffer dogs have been participating in regular patrols with handlers across Kawal and Amrabad reserves. Whenever trees are felled, forest produce stolen, or animals hunted, the sniffer dogs are brought in to track culprits through objects left behind — shirts, towels, shoes, or bloodstains, say forest officials. The dogs follow the scent trail directly to the suspects, leading to arrests under the Telangana Forest Act, 1967.

File photo of Bruno checking the trunk of a car on the forest highway. Photo by special arrangement

Naresh (identified by a single name only) cited the example of how a poacher was caught by Bruno. “The incident took place in December 2020, when a 60-year-old poacher from BK Uppunuthala village killed a deer and hid its meat in a tree. Bruno traced the blood scent for two kilometers, found the meat, and helped officers arrest the [alleged] culprit,” Naresh recalled.