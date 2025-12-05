In Madanheri village of Hisar district, the silent coffin in the courtyard is both a witness to and the messenger of shattered dreams — dreams of a foreign education and job ending in a foreign war.

​Inside the house, 28-year-old Sonu Sheoran’s framed photograph is surrounded by incense sticks and marigolds. Until a few months ago, he was just another young man from Haryana chasing the now-familiar route to a “better life” — a study visa, a short language course abroad and the promise of a steady job which paid in foreign currency. Instead, he returned home in a coffin on October 29, “killed on the Russia–Ukraine front”, allegedly after barely ten days of training.

​“We thought he was going to study Russian and work as a security guard,” says his brother Vikas, clutching a sheet of paper filled with dense Russian text, which had come with the body. “He called once and said they had given him some documents, all in Russian. He couldn’t read a word. After that, they trained him for hardly ten days, gave him a gun and pushed him to the border. When he realised it was the warfront, it was already too late.”

​The family remembers the last call clearly, on September 3. Sonu, they recall, sounded anxious but tried to reassure them. Days later, they got a phone call from a man who the family says identified himself as Sonu’s commander in the forces, informing them of his death.

​The body came later, along with a uniform and some documents in Russian. The family used Google Translate to just understand enough to identify the paper as a post-mortem report; it was a facility which Vikas says had not been available to his brother when he signed the contract that led him to his death, because his phone had allegedly been taken by the officers.

​All that the family now wants is martyr status for their son. “We received no compensation, no official visited with the body. We had an acre of land. We borrowed Rs 5 lakh to send him abroad. Now we have neither Sonu nor savings,” laments Vikas.

​Unfortunately, Sonu’s is no longer a lone tragic narrative of this kind in Haryana. Across the northern belt of the state, families claim they are slowly discovering that their sons — who left home on paperwork promising education or civilian work — have been funnelled into Russia’s war with Ukraine.

​On December 4, when Russian President Vladimir Putin reached India for a two-day visit, discussions on labour mobility were expected to be among the key items in talks between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi — along with the reviewing of projects involving industrial collaboration, innovative technologies, transportation links, peaceful space initiatives, mining and healthcare. For families who believe their sons “trapped” at the Russia-Ukraine border, however, the only positive outcome that they can wish for from the meetings is news of the young men, and hopefully their safe return home.

​On Wednesday (November 3), a day before Putin reached New Delhi, Hanuman Beniwal, member of Lok Sabha from Nagaur, Rajasthan, raised the issue of Indians allegedly enlisted in the Russian army in its war against Ukraine, urging that the government should talk to its Russian counterpart to ensure their safe return. Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had reportedly put the number of Indians serving in the Russian Army at 44, adding that it had taken up the issue with Moscow, urging them to stop the recruitment of Indian nationals.

​This is not the first time that the issue of Indians being allegedly duped into joining the Russian army to fight in its war against Ukraine has drawn attention. According to reports, last year too, the Indian government had managed to ensure the early discharge and safe return home of many of the Indians allegedly tricked into joining the Russian army in its war with Ukraine. The matter had also been raised by PM Modi during his visit to Russia in July that year. Following this, reportedly 45 of the 91 Indians then believed to have been tricked into the Russian forces were released by the country, which included those from Rajasthan, Telangana and Kashmir, most of them from poor families.

​According to reports, the total number of Indians enlisted by the Russian armed forces so far has now touched around 170, of which 96 have been released, 16 are listed as missing and at least 12 have been killed.

​In the same village as Sonu’s family, the Punias wait for a phone call that never comes. Aman Punia, 24, left around the same time as Sonu, lured by the same hope of better opportunities.

​“Aman always wanted to wear a uniform,” says his younger brother Ashu Punia, standing outside their modest brick house. “He tried for the Indian Army like our grandfather [who had retired as subedar], but he couldn’t clear the selection. Then agents told him he could go to Russia, earn good money and support the family.”

​Ashu added: “As soon as he reached Moscow, after spending some days working at a restaurant, he was told by the agents [who had helped him with the paperwork to travel to Russia] how he could earn more money. When he agreed, they took him to a camp.”

​According to Aman’s family, he believed he was going to do some sort of security-related work, but had no idea that he would be purportedly deployed on the front.

​“He told us over phone that the ‘security job’ meant training with weapons. They trained him for around ten days and gave him a gun,” claimed Ashu.

​The one detail that haunts the family is how desperately Aman tried to understand the contract he was signing.

​“He was using Google Translate on his phone to read the contract that was in Russian,” Ashu says. “They saw him, snatched his phone and sent him into some forest area,” he claimed.

According to the family, this was narrated to them by Aman when he managed to make one call to them from a phone provided by his commander after repeated requests.

​“Since then, there has been no call, no message. We don’t know if he is alive or dead. He just followed his dream of doing something big for the family,” Ashu murmurs. “And then he disappeared.”

​The Punias survive on marginal farming and occasional labour work. The courtyard of their house has turned into a quiet meeting place for neighbours who keep asking the same question: how did a “study visa” end up as recruitment into a foreign war?

​Both Sonu and Aman had studied till class 12. The common practice for young men like them eyeing a foreign job is to contact an agent, who then procures a study visa for the candidate — usually for something basic and short-term, like a Russian language course — though at times, agents also manage to provide clients with work visas, claim families. Paperwork is handled by the agents, with families often being in the dark about details like which institute or company their sons are purportedly joining in Russia. It is only now, when that tested route of a study visa leading to a job, however small, which pays in foreign currency, has instead made them collateral damage in a battle they understand little of, that families are left searching for details.