When the Union government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme in 2022, the visuals were carefully curated — lean young men in combat fatigues, the Tricolour rippling behind them, a promise that India’s villages would send a new generation of warriors to the frontlines. In large parts of Haryana, where soldiering is both livelihood and identity, it looked like a modern route to an old aspiration: a permanent government job in uniform and the “izzat” — social respect — that comes with it.

Nineteen-year-old Dinesh (name changed on request) still remembers the day he cleared his physical and written tests for Agnipath, to be recruited as an Agniveer. A farmer’s son, his family is from Jhajjar district, a region which traces its association with the Army to the First World War — Dhakla village, now a part of Jhajjar, was home to Risaldar Badlu Singh, who was posthumously honoured with the prestigious Victoria Cross, awarded for gallantry to members of the British armed forces, for leading a charge against and capturing an enemy position in Palestine during World War I. He was fatally wounded in the attempt.

Speaking at a conference in 2018, then Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, had reportedly said that the state’s contribution to India’s armed forces at the time was more than nine per cent, but attempts were being made to take it beyond the ten per cent mark. According to information shared in the Lok Sabha in 2022, Haryana then had the sixth-highest number of junior commissioned officers and other ranks (JCOs and ORs) in the Army. Approximately 7,000 Agniveers have reportedly joined the military since the scheme was introduced.

Recalling his selection as an Agniveer, Dinesh said, “Ghar mein dhol baja tha... Sab ne bola, ab pakki naukri wali izzat mil gayi (there were drums playing at home, everyone said, now you have the respect that comes with a permanent job).” Sweets were distributed, relatives called to congratulate.

Three years later, the mood has shifted. Now 22, and home on a two-week break for a family function, Dinesh is counting down to 2026, when his four-year stint as an Agniveer will end. The Agnipath scheme, under which Agniveers are recruited, was purportedly introduced to bring down the age profile of the armed forces by recruiting youth aged between 17.5 and 21 years. Under the regulations announced ahead of recruitments in 2022, Agniveers are recruited in below-officer-level ranks for a period of four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of Agniveers for an additional 15 years.

If Dinesh’s name figures in the 25 per cent who are retained, he will sign on for another 15 years and merge into the familiar arc of a regular soldier’s life. If not, he will return to Jhajjar with a one-time financial package, a set of certificates — and the question that now shadows every conversation at home: what then? “What next after 2026 is the daily conversation among all Agniveers,” he said.

His elder brother, Ashwani Kumar, says the uncertainty is already taking a quiet toll on the family.

“It’s been three years since my brother joined the Army. Not a single suitable marriage proposal has come for him yet,” he said. “As soon as people hear that he might ‘retire’ in 2026, they back off. Imagine, he’ll carry the tag of ‘retired’ at 22, with no guarantee of what comes next. Who will risk marrying their daughter to such a man?” he asked.

Ashwani points to two other boys from the same village who joined as Agniveers in the first batch. All three, he says, could be back in the village together if they don’t make it to the list of those who are retained.

“When the three families meet at the village square or in the fields, the tension is much higher now,” he added. “Earlier, we worried about whether they would get selected. Now we worry about what happens after four years.”

This week, in a move to support ‘retired’ Agniveers, the Haryana government reportedly announced a three-to-five-year relaxation in the age limit for retired Agniveers in recruitment for Group C and Group D posts in government jobs. The state had earlier reportedly also announced reservations for Agniveers in police recruitments, hirings for forest guards and jail wardens and Group C and Group D posts that match their skill sets. The state has also approved a Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after the completion of their four-year stint in the armed forces.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have also announced a 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in constable rank jobs.

And last month, with the approaching end of tenure for the first batch of Agniveers raising concerns about their future, the Centre wrote to state governments and private security agencies, urging that ex-Agniveers be given preference in recruitment for security jobs, citing their “disciplined military training” as a key advantage.

On paper, it adds another post-service option to the list; in practice, it has sharpened the fear that the journey from olive green to a private security uniform may be shorter than expected.