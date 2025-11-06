The backdrop seemed to have been designed for a reel — camels, thousands of them, being walked about or left to graze, tents dotting the area and a bunch of rustic-looking men and women, cooking, tending to their animals and waiting for business. For at its core that is what the world-famous camel fair at Pushkar, Rajasthan, is all about: camel owners meeting prospective buyers to sell the animals. Sure, it draws thousands of visitors — Indians and foreigners in equal numbers — as well as legions of YouTubers and photographers vying for the best frames, and the camels too seem happy with the attention, but business remains the purpose of the annual fair.

No wonder then that amidst the happy hum of activity at the fair, the camel owners seemed to be consumed by a different kind of urgency; darting from one corner of the fair to another, eyes sharp, focused, in constant search of buyers. The annual Pushkar Mela, held between 30 October and 5 November this year, sees camel traders congregating at the venue several days in advance. But a decline in business in the past several years has the tribe worried. “I came here three days ago and have managed to sell five camels so far,” said Birju (identified by first name only), a camel breeder and trader from Tonk, Rajasthan, when The Federal caught up with him last week. Outside his small tent were tethered 45 more camels that he had brought to be sold at the fair. “Last year I could not sell any. The numbers this year would therefore appear to be better. But till about three years back, I would easily sell 20-25 camels on just the first two days of Pushkar Mela. So, if you look at the big picture, the situation is quite grim.” His words explained the deep lines of worry carved on his forehead. Birju’s concern is echoed by most traders at the fair. That the famed ‘ship of the desert’ appears to be fast sinking in the shifting sands of Rajasthan is a gnawing fear, lodged deep inside their hearts. And most blame The Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration) Act, 2015, for the reversal in their fortunes, and a corresponding drop in camel numbers in the state. Also read: Why leopard-attack fear is holding parts of Uttarakhand hostage, causing disruption to normal life Formulated to check the decline in camel population in Rajasthan, a clause central to the 2015 law prohibits the sale of the animals across the state borders. This not only restricts the volume of business, but also adversely impacts profits, for the big money comes from outside buyers, claim traders. The Act also bans the slaughtering of camels, burdening traders with the care of ageing animals, a responsibility they claim they can ill afford. “There were times when a large number of camels from Rajasthan would be taken out and traded at places as far as Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This benefited all the camel-owners of Rajasthan. Now, nobody can take their camels outside Rajasthan,’’ senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Rajasthan, Sunayan Sharma, told The Federal. He added: “Also, before the Act [a reference to the 2015 legislation], the ailing and old camels would be sent to slaughterhouses. Now this is not allowed. As a result, the owners are saddled with a large number of unwanted camels which they cannot dispose of legally. Taking care of old and ailing camels involves additional expenses, and most traders cannot afford this.”

A trader with his camels in Pushkar. Photo by Ajay Suri

And thus a law which was made to arrest a decline in Rajasthan’s camel population, appears to have ironically contributed to its hastening, by robbing breeders the means and incentive to maintain or grow their brood.

For generations, communities of breeders in Rajasthan have reared camels for commercial purposes. Once, they were also the main mode of transportation in the desert. But the increase in motorable roads in the state has also robbed the animal of that use. It’s estimated that till about 1961, Rajasthan had about 10,00,000 camels. More recent numbers, however, show a sad decline. According to the Centre’s livestock census data, the state was left with 4,22,000 camels in 2007. The number had further shrunk to 3,25,000 by 2012, and ironically, even with the Act, to 2,13,000 in 2019. A PIB press-statement dated August 6, 2025, citing Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying data, pegged the camel population in India at 2,51,799. While it did not give a state-wise figure, some estimates put the number in Rajasthan to be 2,10,000. “Nobody wants camels in Rajasthan now. Many people in the villages have cars, the road infrastructure and public transportation have strengthened in the state. A camel does not fit in the new scheme of things,” rued Om Prakash, a trader, who was in Pushkar with 70 camels. He added: “What’s the point of breeding camels when there are no buyers? We can’t take them outside Rajasthan. Their population is bound to go down.” Gautam (identified by first name only), another trader, spoke of the lack of support for the community. `We don’t trust politicians. In fact, we don’t have any access to politicians in our area. They have done nothing for us,’’ he alleged. Also read: As house sparrows vanish, how people across cities fight to bring them back Even in Pushkar, the camel has started feeling the pinch of the changing times. True, it’s still the major attraction for photographers and visitors here. But in the past few years, horses and buffaloes have reportedly fetched a better price than camels — yes, though traditionally known for camel trading, the Pushkar Mela does see business in other livestock too. Compared to some thousand rupees for a camel, a Marwari horse in Pushkar often commands lakhs of rupees. A buffalo named Anmol was reportedly commanding a price of Rs 23 crore at the fair this year, while camels were being sold for Rs 25,000-40,000 on average. With a life span of 40 to 50 years, almost all the camels on sale in Pushkar are between 10 to 30 years old. With most sales negotiations being done one-on-one between buyers and sellers, there is no official data on the number of animals being sold at Pushkar. But traders cite the dip in camels being brought to the fair as proof of the lack in demand. “Till about four years back, I would bring more than 200 camels to Pushkar Mela. This year, I have come with 57 only. What’s the point of bringing so many when I know they won’t get sold,” asked Birbal (identified by first name only), a trader from Jodhpur.

Camel breeders and traders huddle around a fire, awaiting business, in Pushkar. Photo by Ajay Suri

In Sadri, in Jodhpur’s Pali district, Camel Charisma, an organisation founded by German veterinarian Ilse Köhler-Rollefson and Hanwant Singh Rathore, an advocate for Rajasthan’s Raika community of camel breeders and a supporter of the state’s pastoralist communities, has been working to help camel breeders look beyond trade to earn a living through their animals. Some of their initiatives include a camel milk dairy, a wool carding unit (with the wool used to make rugs and shawls), paper made of camel poop and soaps made of camel milk.