When Obaydul Khandakar left his village in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, to work at a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Sikar district in early 2025, he was prepared for back-breaking labour but not suspicion and detention.

On May 5 last year, Patan police rounded up Khandakar, his wife and children, and a few other Bengali-speaking workers from the kiln, on the pretext of verifying their citizenship. Khandakar claims they were held for over a week in a guest house, despite presenting valid Aadhaar cards and other documents as proof of Indian citizenship. “We showed all valid documents, including an Aadhaar card, to prove our Indian citizenship, and yet we were detained just because we speak a dialect that is similar to that used in Bangladesh. Is speaking Bengali a crime?” he asked. The group, he recalls, were finally released on May 13, following administrative intervention by West Bengal.

The incident triggered outrage in West Bengal over concerns about the safety of migrant labourers from the state. What was initially regarded as an isolated case, however, soon appeared to be part of a broader pattern following the Union home ministry’s directives to states to form special task forces to strengthen identification and deportation efforts of alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Now, the death of a Bengali worker in Pune earlier this month has again raised questions of the 'targeting' of migrants from West Bengal, allegedly over suspicions of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The issue is, however, only the latest in a long narrative of trauma and obstacles, including discrimination, ridicule and at times assault that migrants from across states have had to face for years. In moments of crisis, they are often among the most vulnerable. As was exposed by the Covid-pandemic-induced lockdown in the country in 2020. When cities came to a grinding halt, it triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers making their way back home. With no earnings and little savings or means to make the journey back home, the image of some traversing miles on foot remains one of the most moving images of the pandemic. And last year, in border towns of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, migrant workers were again reportedly left scrambling for security as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the wake of Operation Sindoor, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. It's not an easy life, marked by poverty and back-breaking labour in a city that often fails to become home. Yet, the hope of earning a little more, of securing a better life for their families, pushes them to daily brave it all. Take for example the case of Sheikh Samulla, a migrant worker from West Bengal who has been engaged in hand embroidery work in Delhi for the past 15 years. “Since the [Covid pandemic] lockdown, work conditions have been extremely poor. Some months I earn Rs 15,000, and some months nothing at all. In Chandni Chowk [one of the city’s business and shopping hubs], I have to wait for hours for work, and even then, payments are not made on time,” he claims. For Samulla, the worry of livelihood is all-encompassing, leaving little room for considerations of dignity or identity. Also read: Why Kashmiri traders scattered across India claim fear of verbal abuse, assault A 2024 article on the website of the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) cites Census figures to show how the number of internal migrants in India rose from 309 million in 2001 to 450 million in 2011. In 2025 alone, an estimated 150 million people migrated across states for better opportunities, according to an article published in India Data Map this month. “Maharashtra ranks first with 20 million migrant workers, followed by Delhi with 15 million, and Tamil Nadu with 10 million,” the article added. Yet, “India's migration policy framework struggles to deal with the difficulties of internal migration, particularly interstate mobility and labour rights. Despite legal safeguards such as the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act of 1979, execution is insufficient, rendering it ineffective in protecting migrant workers,” adds the CDPP article. “A major obstacle to India's approach is the need for a national framework to ensure the portability of social security benefits, including housing, healthcare, and education. Migrants encounter considerable challenges because services such as the Public Distribution System (PDS) are dependent on their place of origin. Despite attempts like Aadhar to promote portability, implementation is inconsistent, limiting access to critical services,” it notes. The most recent example of this is the deletion of names from electoral rolls during special intensive revision (SIR) of rolls in many states. The Federal had, in an earlier article, cited the example of Ramesh Prasad, a daily wage labourer in Lucknow, who claimed his name was dropped from the list in his native village of Jaunpur. For the migrant worker, the most worrying part of getting his name included from Lucknow was the potential loss of income. “I went to the booth level officer [BLO] twice, but it was taking so long that I came back. The SIR process has created difficulties for people like us because if we don’t work even for one day, our earnings are lost,” he had told The Federal.

The hope of earning a little more, of securing a better life for their families, pushes migrant workers to daily brave a life that is far from easy, or fair. Photo: iStock

As Delhi-based activist Sunil Ahledia points out, migrant labour contributes significantly in the daily operations of our urban centres, working as house helps, sanitation workers, construction labour, in the service and hospitality industry… the list goes on. “Yet they are not given their due respect. Government schemes exist only on paper. On the ground, these people have neither permanent shelter nor social security,” he says.

Ahledia adds: “Since 2014, discrimination based on region and language has increased. The narrative built around Hindu–Muslim divisions and ‘outsiders’ has made it difficult for these workers to find housing and employment. There is deep fear among these workers toward the administration and the police.” The CDPP article also points out “political rhetoric” fuelling “hatred toward migrants, particularly in regions such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, where migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are frequently viewed as ‘outsiders’ endangering local jobs”. In Maharashtra, what started as targeting of migrants from the southern states by late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray in the ‘60s, has now crystallised into a depiction of “Bihari migrants as ‘infiltrators’ who are to blame for economic difficulties” of locals, by leaders like Raj Thackeray. Now, that distrust has spilt over to the Bengali-speaking migrants, if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of the Pune worker’s death as “hate crime” is proved right. According to Samirul Islam, chairperson of the West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board and a TMC Rajya Sabha MP, there are around 22 lakh Bengali migrants from West Bengal working in various states across India. This group overnight became suspect, following the Centre’s directive last month urging stringent measures against “illegal” Bangladeshi immigrants. Many migrants recount experiences of harassment in states such as Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and even Assam. Osman Gani, a migrant from South Dinajpur, recalls his return from Gurugram after months of feeling unsafe. “I was working in Gurugram … since May [2025], we have been facing harassment from police and locals, who accused us of being Bangladeshis,” he tells The Federal. “They called our Aadhaar and voter ID cards that we showed to prove our Indian citizenship, as fake. Fearing for our safety, we booked buses and returned home.” But once back, there were few opportunities to earn a livelihood. “In West Bengal, agricultural work is seasonal and daily wages are around Rs 250-Rs 300, migration offers the possibility of earning anything between Rs 500 to Rs 800 a day or more if one is skilled,” says Gani. As a fallout of the harassment faced by Bengali-speaking workers in several states, a social backlash is now being witnessed in West Bengal. Advocacy groups such as Bangla Pokkho have sharpened their campaign around linguistic identity and “Bengali rights” organising protests and raising slogans that stress priority for locals in jobs and public spaces. A group of activists allegedly linked to Bangla Pokkho protested outside an outlet of popular food and beverages chain Haldiram, in Kolkata. They objected to a job advertisement that they claimed preferred Hindi-speaking candidates. Also read: How the fatal attack on Anjel Chakma is symbolic of a growing bloodlust in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand Often, isolated incidents of crime can put migrants at the receiving end. “In 2018, violence erupted in Gujarat over a rape case involving a Bihari migrant, resulting in mob attacks that displaced hundreds of migrant labourers. Similarly, in 2012, rumours sparked violence against Northeastern migrants in Bengaluru, forcing nearly 30,000 to escape within days, demonstrating their vulnerability,” cites the CDPP article. In Kerala, the murder of a migrant labourer in Palakkad and convictions in a couple of rape and murder cases, including the infamous Jisha murder case of 2016, in which Assam native Amir ui Islam is in jail, have triggered periodic anxiety around the safety of migrant workers. In 2023, videos claiming that migrants were being attacked in Tamil Nadu went viral, prompting a police clarification that such clips were fake and legal action would follow against those spreading them. “When those videos circulated, my family in Bihar panicked,” says Rakesh (name changed), a worker in the garment industry. “But on the ground here, my Tamil friends and colleagues have been supportive. Rumours travel faster than the truth. A meeting was organised in our mill to inform us about the police helpline and how to seek legal help,'' he recalls. More often, however, the isolation is more routine — language barriers making it difficult to mingle, mutual distrust, and ridicule. Mohammad Intaab, who moved to Delhi from Bihar about 15 years back and has been working as a daily-wage construction worker in the national capital since, recalls how in the past the address “Bihari” would be used as a slur. “Earlier, just seeing a gamchha [cotton towel used by people in the East], people would shout, ‘Hey, you Bihari, come here!’ That has reduced a lot now.” His meagre earnings of Rs 500–600 a day support a large family of 15–16 members. “The country will move forward only when hatred ends. We must rise above Hindu–Muslim conflicts and build brotherhood,” he says. For Shaher Ali, a migrant worker from Assam who has spent 31 years in Delhi, the biggest anguish is rooted in “identity”. “We have our own dialect, which is different from the Bangladeshi dialect, but people often fail to tell the difference,” he says.

Migrant labour contributes significantly in the daily operations of our urban centres, working as house helps, sanitation workers, construction labour, in the service and hospitality industry… Yet they often don't get their due respect. Photo: iStock

For fellow migrant from Assam, Quddoos Ali, even after 35 years in Delhi, police checks are routine. “They come, check Aadhaar cards and all documents. Only when they are convinced that we are from Dhubri (Assam) and not Bangladeshi do they feel satisfied.” He clarifies that the people living with him are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, and they all live together harmoniously. Yet the label of being an “outsider” always shadows them.