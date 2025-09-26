The grounds of the Sangramsinhji high school in Gondal taluka of Gujarat’s Rajkot district were decked up. Locals had gathered at the institution, waiting for Gondal’s Congress MLA, Popat Sorathiya to arrive and unfurl the national flag on the occasion of India’s 42nd Independence Day.

At around 9.30 am, Sorathiya, a popular leader of the Patidar community in the area, unfurled the flag, released some white pigeons and took a seat. Suddenly, a young man appeared from behind the stage and shot Sorathiya at point-blank range, the bullet piercing his head. The 59-year-old MLA lay in a pool of blood as then deputy collector JP Dave, Sorathiya’s guards and others reportedly stood rooted to the spot in shock. An hour later, 22-year-old Anirudhsinh Jadeja, son of Mahipatsinh Jadeja, a local, self-styled Kshatriya strongman-turned-politician, confessed to the murder and surrendered before D Zala, a state reserve police(SRP) officer, then posted at Gondal. The sensational, daylight murder of an MLA of the then ruling party in Gujarat had reportedly sent shockwaves through the state in 1988 and solidified the long-standing rivalry between the area’s Patidar and Kshatriya castes, aggravating it into a blood feud between the two communities that survived decades. Last month, the ’80s case and the Kshatriya-Patidar feud were back in focus, after the Gujarat high court struck down a state-granted remission to Anirudhsinh, who had been convicted for Sorathiya’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The former surrendered to the Gondal court last week following a Supreme Court order earlier this month. As news of the surrender order had spread, Ribda, a small village in Gondal, saw members of the Kshatriya clan gathering at the Jadeja hometown in a show of support for Anirudhsinh. On September 5, according to local police sources, the village had been fortified with over 3,000 police personnel; two cops stood guard at each house in the village that has a population of approximately 1,500, as Anirudhasinh and his two sons, Satyajeetsinh and Rajdeepsinh, came out of their homes, to attend the public meeting. “When your father’s reputation is at stake, a good son doesn’t think twice before taking action. Anirudh is such a son of our family. He didn’t think twice about the aftermath of his actions,” claimed Chanduba Chudasma, younger sister of Mahipatsinh and Anirudhsinh’s aunt. Further justifying the murder, the 82-year-old Chanduba added: “Whatever he did was for his father.” Chanduba had travelled from Abdasa, Kutch, earlier this month to Gondal, a distance of about 371 kms, to attend the gathering called by the Kshatriya Samaj Coordination Committee in support of her nephew. Years after the murder, 59-year-old Anirudhsinh shows no remorse for his action. “Sorathiya was my father’s enemy and I performed my duty as a son,” he told the Federal, refusing to delve further into the incident. The rivalry between Mahipatsinh, who died in 2023, and Sorathiya was reportedly politically motivated. The late Congress MLA was credited with having rallied the Patidar community, challenging Mahipatsinh’s dominance in the area and thwarting his political ambitions.

A bust of Popat Sorathiya in Rajkot, built in his memory by a Patidar organisation. By special arrangement

“There is no democracy in Gondal,” alleged seventy-one-year-old Parsottam Pipariya, a Patidar community leader, associated with multiple cooperative banks in the area. Pipariya likens Gondal to Mirzapur — an Uttar Pradesh town made famous as the setting of an eponymous OTT crime-revenge series. “You can’t win any election in Gondal without gundagiri [hooliganism]. From the panchayat polls to assembly elections, every candidate, irrespective of party line, has used hooliganism and violence against the other caste to win. This is how things have been in Gondal for more than 30 years now and the one man who has been at the center of it all is Mahipatsinh Jadeja,” he claimed.

A day after Sorathiya’s murder, an FIR had reportedly been filed against Anirudhsinh at Gondal police station. A Rajkot sessions court, however, acquitted him in 1989 on the basis of “lack of evidence”. According to news reports of the time and court records seen by The Federal, the hearing had seen 45 prosecution witnesses, including the deputy collector and mamlatdar, turn hostile. The then Congress government of Gujarat moved the Supreme Court against Anirudhsinh’s acquittal. On July 10, 1997, the court sentenced Anirudhsinh to life imprisonment under the TADA Act for Sorathiya’s murder. But instead of surrendering to the police, Jadeja reportedly went into hiding. “The police was divided on the case. Many in the force, who belonged to the Kshatriya community, were supporting Anirudhsinh. They turned a blind eye to his visits to his Rajkot home, his aunt in Kutch and brother in Bhavnagar. He had also rented a flat in Ahmedabad where he would meet his wife, Harshabaa. This continued till 1999,” alleged an Ahmedabad-based police officer speaking on condition of anonymity, who had been posted in Gondal between 1987 and 1990. The cop added: “In May 2000, the Supreme Court sought a response from the director general of police (DGP) on measures taken to arrest Anirudhasinh. Later that year, the DGP was directed by the apex court to form a special team to arrest Jadeja.” According to the officer, who claimed to have been a part of that special team, “fifteen police officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) raided more than 150 hideouts across Gujarat and arrested 34 people suspected of providing Anirudhsinh shelter, food, transport etc. Anirudhsinh was finally arrested in October 2000”. In 2018, after serving 18 years in jail, he was released following a pardon request submitted by his son to TS Bisht, the then additional director general of police (ADGP), Prison. This prompted Haresh Sorathiya, grandson of the late MLA Sorathiya, to move court against the clemency order. Also read: Emergency era to Nepal agitation: Decoding youth protests and what puts these movements at risk The history of caste rivalry between the Kshatriya and Patidar communities in Gondal reportedly dates back to the 1976 panchayat polls. KB Devayat, a Kshatriya farmer of Lalavadar village in Amreli district, was a candidate for the polls. A few days after he filed his nominations, a clash erupted between supporters of Devayat and another candidate, a member of the Patidar community. Around ten Kshatriya men of Lalavadar allegedly beat up Patidar men in the area. About a week later, when Devayat was travelling in a bus with his wife and three children, Patidar men reportedly burnt the family alive. “The bus must have travelled around six-seven kilometers from Lalavadar when we were stopped by a mob shouting mari nakho, kati nakho (kill them, cut them). Within minutes, around ten men with axes, knives and spears entered the bus and asked all passengers except Devayat and his family to get down. Then a few of the men put a bunch of hay inside the bus, poured kerosene in it and set the bus on fire. Devayat and his family were burnt alive before our eyes,” said 84-year-old Devjisinh Solanki, of Lalavadar village, who had been on the bus. Solankis are members of the Darbar (Kshatriya) caste. Solanki added: “Suraj Bhan, a passenger from the Kshatriya community, tried to dissuade the mob from setting the bus on fire, but they bludgeoned him to death.” Three years later, 30 men from the Patidar community were chargesheeted by Amreli Police in the case and convicted by Gujarat high court in 1992. Eight years after Devayat’s murder, a group of Kshatriya men, allegedly led by a close aide of Mahipatsinh, who had reportedly delivered an arousing speech in the Devayat case, killed 11 Patidars, including women and children, in Bhavnagar to avenge the Kshatriya leader’s murder. “The men of the two communities kept killing each other until the mid-1990s, irrespective of their political affiliations,” said Manishi Jani, a sociologist and an academician based in Ahmedabad.

A poster circulated on social media ahead of this month's meeting in support of Anirudhsinh Jadeja. By special arrangement

Pipariya, however, traces the history of the Kshatriya-Patidar animosity to “sometime in the 1950s when the government took away land from Kshatriya families and royals and distributed them amongst the landless, which included a large number of Patels”. He added: “By the 1970s, districts like Amreli and Bhavnagar were deeply impacted by the caste feud. But it hadn’t reached Rajkot until Mahipatsinh made it his life’s mission to avenge Devayat’s killing. I think that was the turning point of Gondal. The town has never seen peace since.” Also read: How historic Kaveripoompattinam port town was digitally mapped and what it revealed about ancient trade routes According to Chanduba, Mahipatsinh was first arrested in 1952 by the Gujarat police for being part of the Kshatriya revolt against the Saurashtra Barkhali Abolition Act, 1951, for land redistribution. The years following his release saw him rise to become a Kshatriya strongman and an outlaw.