A state-run leather corporation in Karnataka and a group of artisans associated with it are giving anyone interested the chance to step into ‘royal’ shoes. Quite literally.

Months after it signed an agreement with fashion brand Prada, as one of two Indian organisations to do so, to supply Kolhapuri-inspired chappals to be retailed from Prada outlets globally, Karnataka’s Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (or LIDKAR, as it is better known) has come up with a range of innovative footwear that it has named the Maharaja/Maharani (king and queen) slippers.

While the name is royal, and the inspiration from the collection came from the idea of what kind of footwear members of the royal family would have sported in the past, LIDKAR managing director KM Vasundhara clarified that “No specific study was conducted on the footwear worn by maharajas and maharanis in the past. Artisans were simply asked to design special footwear suitable for royalty. Accordingly, the slippers were designed purely based on imagination, without any formal study.”

The feel of royalty here is in the elegance of the designs and the quality of the leather used. In this, the collection is in keeping with the LIDKAR standards; the organisation primarily manufactures and sells high-quality leather products, including footwear, belts, wallets, bags and other accessories.

“Mysore is famous as the seat of the Wadiyar Maharajas [who ruled the area between the late 1300s and 1950]. The grand Mysore Palace, which draws thousands of tourists every year, stands as a testament to the grandeur of the era.] I was inspired by their legacy to create a kind of footwear that resembled that worn by them,” explains Mysuru-based Raju Dasappa, whose family has been involved in the work of footwear making for generations. It was Dasappa’s design that served as the basis for the Maharaja/Maharani slippers.

According to LIDKAR officials, the organisation had instructed artisans from various districts to design new styles of footwear, with the criteria being “slippers fit for kings”. Dasappa’s design impressed with its elegance and quality. “Since the Mysuru royal family had provided good governance and made significant contributions to the state’s development in the past, the men’s footwear was named Maharaja chappal and the women’s footwear Maharani chappal,” Vasundhara added.

For his part, Dasappa says it has been a “dream come true” for him. “People can wear this and feel like kings and queens,” he says.

Heaping praise on Vasundhara, he adds, “[Under her] artisans have been receiving strong encouragement [from LIDKAR] to create new footwear designs. She is working tirelessly for the growth of LIDKAR.”