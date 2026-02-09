On February 9, 2016, an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, organised to mark the anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s execution, set off a chain of events that would have an enduring impact on the university. Television debates branded the campus “anti-national”, the Delhi Police arrested then JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, and two other students — Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya — on sedition charges and several students were subjected to police investigations.

While the trio were granted bail and the high-pitched national controversy has since slipped into legal limbo — with the sedition law itself put in abeyance and questions raised about doctored video evidence circulated by television channels — the incident has left an enduring impact on JNU.

“2016 was a watershed moment for the campus, for two different reasons,” said Rohit Azad, JNUSU president between 2002 and 2004, who’s now teaching at JNU’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning.

“One, while it created a sense of fear among the students, it also lifted their spirits that they could even resist the might of the state. Student movement was never the same [again]. Two, it vilified the campus to no end; so among the common people, JNU’s stature has been affected, which hopefully will wither away with time,” he added.

For students at JNU today, the legacy of 2016 is experienced less as memory and more as routine. One consequential marker of this shift was the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual on “Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University”, approved by the university’s Executive Council (EC) in November 2023.

“After the CPO manual came into force, every other day, even for some basic protest, whether it is a protest for drinking water or against sexual harassment, even for pasting posters, people have been fined. Once you pay a fine to the administration, you are no longer eligible to contest elections and this has come as a big blow to activism,” said JNUSU vice-president K Gopika Babu.

According to her, the physical spaces for protest, once central to JNU’s political culture, have steadily shrunk. “Earlier, only the 100-metre radius of the administrative block was restricted for protests. But according to the CPO manual, the entire academic block is not possible for us to protest in. Even dhabas come under the vicinity of the warden’s residence, so basically, we are left with no space in the campus to hold protests,” she claimed.

Babu also cited alleged ambiguity built into the rules. “There are terms such as ‘anti-national’ which have not been clearly defined in the manual and it is left to the Proctor’s Office to define what it means. In this political climate, saying anything outright against the government can be tagged as anti-national and that can be taken up against the student because there is no clear definition provided,” she added.

The Chief Proctor’s Office manual prescribes fines of up to Rs 10,000 for “any act of moral turpitude”, “printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets (text or picture) carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or anti-national remarks” and “any activity which incites intolerance towards a religion, caste or community and/or antinational in nature which disturbs the peaceful atmosphere in the campus”.

Over the years, Babu claimed, this has produced what students call a “fine culture” — one that disciplines dissent while generating revenue. Reports suggest that until November last year, the university had collected around Rs 30 lakh in fines since 2016.

For many students, the effect extends well beyond protests, into the everyday rhythms of academic life. A PhD student in political science told The Federal that even talks and discussions are now tightly regulated.

“In terms of talks, who will be the speaker, and all the political programmes have come under very close scrutiny by the administration. Earlier, there was this democratic culture of having multiple talks, post-mess talks, post-dinner discussions everywhere. All of this has closed now. The administration at various levels doesn’t approve venues and now everyone fears that something will happen and they will be held responsible,” he alleged.

The fear, the student claimed, now shapes what can be discussed. “People have started fearing talking about certain issues, for instance, regarding Kashmir, what happened there, and how the Indian state is acting there. Everyone fears talking about these issues,” he explained.

The monitoring of speakers and events is no longer limited to student groups, claimed sources at the university. In recent years, academic and commemorative events organised by teachers have also been denied permission. These include a farewell event for a faculty member where historian Romilla Thapar was invited, and a memorial meeting at which economist Prabhat Patnaik was to be present. Both Thapar and Patnaik are Emeritus Professors at JNU, and yet —or because of it — sources claimed, their presence was deemed problematic by certain deans and chairpersons.

In 2024, JNU cancelled three seminars that were to feature the Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors on discussions about ongoing West Asian issues. Reports at the time had cited university sources who had claimed that the events were cancelled owing to concerns over potential protests on campus, while the coordinator of the seminars had purportedly blamed “threat culture” and filed complaints with the administration about alleged pressure.

For Moushumi Basu of the Centre for International Politics, Organisation & Disarmament, a similar moment marked a clear rupture with the past.

“A few months back, I held a gender sensitisation workshop on the steps of the SIS [School of International Studies]. It was organised by a students’ council. After the programme, some of the School of Languages students came to me and said they still had questions, so I suggested that we meet on another day in a classroom. When they put this up as a poster, my chair came in and actually locked the classroom, saying, ‘You can’t have these programmes here,” she said.

“That is where I really feel the change. Earlier in JNU, we would never have had to think twice about holding something so important – something they should be doing themselves but don’t. Now we find our own facilities being taken away, and that really, really bothers me,” she added.