Bhavneet Kaur, 34, assistant professor at OP Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, Haryana, was affected by polio in childhood, which makes walking difficult for her. Most public places require her to seek assistance, she says, but when she visited the Shri Aurobindo Ashram in South Delhi in 2022, she recalls not having to turn to a stranger for help for the first time in her life.

“As a person with a physical disability, living in metro cities of India, I had never really experienced disability friendly architecture until I visited this ashram,” she said. “At no point in that building did I have to ask anybody to give me their hand for support or to awkwardly navigate areas without a railing. It tells a stark story of what I have lacked in all urban spaces, an inclusivity for people with disabilities.”

It was this systemic ableism — a discrimination or prejudice in favour of the able-bodied and therefore a neglect of people with disabilities — that Alice Wong, American writer and disability rights activist, had fought against all her life. Wong’s Disability Visibility Project not only championed disability culture and history, creating an online space for them to “share, organise and connect”, but also encouraged people with disabilities to “record their oral histories with the option of having them archived at the Library of Congress” in Washington.

Wong, who had reportedly been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at birth, died of an infection last month, aged 51. Her passing came days before the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, marked on December 3 annually.

For 2025, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen to focus on “how inclusive financing can make a real difference to the lives, health and well-being of persons with disabilities, their families and society at large”, the United Nations (UN) has adopted the theme “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress”.

The idea of a disability-inclusive society, or space, is not a novelty for India. As far back as the 1990s, India had passed The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, which received the President’s assent on January 1, 1996. The Act was to “give effect to the Proclamation on the Full Participation and Equality of the People with Disabilities in the Asian and Pacific Region”, adopted at a convention in Beijing in 1992, of which India had been a signatory. The 1995 Act made provisions for persons with disabilities in education and employment, but also called for “non-discrimination in transport”, “non-discrimination on the road” and “non-discrimination in the built environment”, “within the limits of economic capacity and development” of each sector.

A decade later, in 2015, the Union government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) launched the Accessible India Campaign, titled the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan in Hindi, on December 3. The targets were similar to the 1995 Act — built environment accessibility, transportation system accessibility and information and communication system accessibility. “Although initially planned to conclude by March 2024, the campaign’s objectives have been absorbed into the Creation of Barrier-Free Environment Scheme under the broader umbrella of the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA). This transition reinforces the idea that accessibility is a continuous endeavour, requiring sustained efforts to meet evolving challenges,” stated a Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment communication dated December 2024.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, also provided for “equality and non-discrimination”, “protection from cruelty and inhuman treatment”, “protection and safety” and “access to justice”, among other things. While detailing accessibility norms, the Act stated, “All existing public buildings shall be made accessible in accordance with the rules formulated by the Central Government within a period not exceeding five years from the date of notification of such rule”.

"The timeline set was five years from the Act coming into force. The Act came into force in April 2017, more than eight years down the line and universal access is nowhere in sight," rued Muralidharan, general secretary of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD).

He added: “The Centre’s ‘Accessible India’ campaign, launched with much fanfare in 2015, remained only on paper. This is a clear indicator that access is no longer a priority. The challenges in the rural areas are much higher. We need to bear in mind that the disabled are not a homogeneous group. Each disability has a separate access need and accommodation that needs to be addressed."

According to the activist, except for access audits in some big buildings in major cities, little action has been taken in making public places more inclusive. “The railways had set various targets of stations accessible. Except for a few, all major stations continue to be terribly inaccessible. The major reason for this has been the inadequate budgetary support. The ‘Accessible India Campaign’, which had a separate budgetary head, has now been subsumed under the larger ‘Scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act’," Muralidharan added.

For many families, the struggle begins right outside their homes. A 68-year-old mother in Tamil Nadu, whose adult son has cerebral palsy, says she has spent years begging local authorities to make the road near her home accessible. “Even the toilets in the Collector’s office are not accessible. This reflects a deep-rooted mindset, the assumption that a person with disabilities could never hold a position like Collector.”

According to the 2011 Census, India had an estimated 2.68 crore people with disabilities living in the country at the time. But most of those living with disabilities, or their families, or activists cite a disparity in facilities and sensitivity to the needs of persons with disabilities as the main problem — while some cities, or public buildings and spaces have tried to provide at the least the minimum facilities, like a ramp for wheelchair movement or railings for support for those with mobility issues, even such basic infrastructure is missing elsewhere, compounded at times by the lack of sensitivity in people around.

"There is silent and open gawking at my left leg's orthopedic brace whenever I head out. There has been sensitivity in the offering of assistance at times, which is appreciated. The other side is the uncalled for offering of advice on cure or complete indifference," Meghana Ravichandran, a 30-year-old freelance content writer told The Federal.

Justin J, 45, who heads operations at IIT Madras’s TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) and uses a wheelchair for movement, talks of pockets of progress, with ramps in new government buildings, low-floor buses and metro stations with lifts, but also gaps that are “glaring and often dangerous”.

“I think a lot is desired in terms of the user, the wheelchair user or person who is using an assistive device to be able to access the ramp or the toilet independently. Thought is not given in that. For example, sometimes the ramps are steep; once you start using the toilet, it is not well designed right from being able to access the door,” Justin explained.

He added: “Moreover, even where the metro and bus are accessible, you don't have walkways that are disabled-friendly. I have seen in Chennai, where there is a wheelchair symbol put for a walkway, there would be these barricades that prevent two-wheelers from going there, which also means that it prevents wheelchair users from accessing it.”

Justin also talks of “humiliation” at airports. “It’s only in India, that the security gives a tough time asking that the person be lifted or transferred into another wheelchair while they scan the person’s personal chair.”

Last year, a woman, reportedly with 75 per cent disability in her legs, moved the Supreme Court, after she was allegedly asked to stand and walk during security checks at the Kolkata airport. Earlier, in 2016, a disabled woman had alleged that she was made to crawl to the passenger coach by Air India after the airlines reportedly denied her a wheelchair for security reasons.