On many Indian campuses in the 1970s and 1980s, student election season resembled a political festival as much as a campus exercise, recall old timers. Posters were hand-painted, candidates went from hostel room to hostel room making their case to voters, and debates spilled out of corridors into tea stalls outside university gates.

Student unions were not simply administrative bodies. They were arenas where political identities were forged. The political significance of campuses became particularly visible in the early 1970s. A movement led by politician and activist Jayaprakash Narayan against the Indira Gandhi government drew much of its early momentum from students. What began as campus protests in Bihar and Gujarat soon spread across the country, with student organisations organising rallies, marches and strikes that eventually fed into a nationwide political movement. Even during the Emergency declared by the said Indira Gandhi government, between 1975 and 1977, universities remained spaces of resistance. In 1977, the late CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury – then president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) in Delhi – led hundreds of students to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s residence and read out a memorandum demanding her resignation as the university’s chancellor. Gandhi stepped down from the post a few days later, and the photograph of Yechury reading the memorandum while she listened has since become iconic. Also read: Why DU’s 1-month ban on protests may not be part of ‘broader cross-campus shift against dissent’ Student movements in India have historically served as a training ground for many of the country’s most prominent political leaders. “If you look at the list of who’s who of Indian politics and how many of them came from student politics, you will be amazed. I come from Banaras Hindu University [BHU], where half a dozen student leaders went on to become national leaders in the Congress, the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] and the socialist parties. So, it cuts across ideologies; everybody is a gainer. Every ideological group has benefited from the input of student politics,” says Anand Kumar, a retired professor and former president of both JNUSU and BHU Students' Union (BHUSU). Former prime ministers VP Singh and Chandra Shekhar were shaped by student politics at Allahabad University, while leaders across ideological lines, from late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who led the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) during the Emergency years, to CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat, who were active in student movements at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), emerged from campus activism. Regional stalwarts such as Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar also rose through student mobilisations linked to the JP movement. For many observers, this long pipeline from campus politics to national leadership illustrates why student unions were once described as the “nursery of democracy”, and why universities historically played an important role in shaping India’s democratic culture.

File photo of run-up to a student union election at Delhi University. Representational image

Yet the political culture of many campuses today differs markedly from that of the earlier era.

While student wings of major political parties, such as National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) – the Congress’s student wing – the Left-wing All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, continue to exist on campuses, student union elections have been suspended for years across several major universities in India, though the timelines vary widely. At BHU, the last student union election was held in 1996, and attempts to revive representative bodies through student councils have been short-lived. Lucknow University has not held student union elections since 2006, following legal disputes and concerns over campus violence. At Jamia Millia Islamia, too, elections have been stalled since 2006 after the administration suspended the union, citing campus disturbances. In other universities, the gap is more recent but still significant. The AMU Students’ Union last held elections in the 2018-19 academic year before being suspended following campus tensions. Allahabad University also last conducted student union elections in 2018, after which the administration cited law-and-order concerns to halt the process. At the University of Rajasthan, the most recent Rajasthan University Students’ Union elections took place in 2022, but subsequent polls have been postponed with the administration citing the implementation of the National Education Policy. When the Karnataka government recently announced that it would revive student union elections in universities across the state, the move reopened a long-running debate about the shrinking space for campus democracy in India. Also read: A decade after the 2016 event which saw JNU being branded ‘anti-national’, what's changed on campus “Campus democracy is a very important indicator of the general health of democracy in any country or society. There was a witch hunt on American campuses during the McCarthy era [US senator Joseph McCarthy. McCarthyism or the McCarthy era refers to the period in the US of the 1950s, when people were aggressively investigated or accused of communist sympathies, often purportedly without solid evidence], and there was a witch hunt during the Emergency in India, where anybody who was critical of the system – whether Left or Right – was arrested and put behind bars. And there is a witch hunt going on now in the name of cleaning the campuses of the Left, radicals and ‘urban Naxals’. It is an indication of the weakness of the people in power and of misgovernance,” alleges Kumar. A former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, he later formed Swaraj India, a registered unrecognised party, with activist-politicians Yogendra Yadav and activist-lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan. According to Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan — who served as secretary of the Jamia Students’ Union in 1984-85 — reluctance to conduct elections existed even during earlier governments, but the current phase represents a far more significant contraction of campus democracy. While some universities have put a stop to elections in the past decade, those that were suspended before were not restarted during this period. “By and large, most major universities still held student elections (during Congress rule). From those elections, the country also got good leadership. Today, the situation is that student unions have almost been finished, especially in the major universities. As a result, a crisis has emerged where political activism in the country has declined,” he alleges.

File photo of ABVP celebrating its win in a Delhi University student union election. Representational image

In more cases than not, the familiar reasons of “anarchy”, “law and order situation” and “violence” are cited as reasons to not resume the elections, but critics argue that these explanations are often overstated.