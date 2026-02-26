The rally was in progress when play suddenly stopped. At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, during a men’s singles match at the India Open badminton tournament in mid-January, players began looking up instead of across the net. Officials walked in, towels appeared, television cameras zoomed closer.

And focused on bird droppings. The match between India’s H.S. Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew had to be halted, not once but twice. Each time, the court was wiped clean and play resumed, only for the same problem to return. Birds had found their way into one of India’s most prominent indoor sporting venues and there was no immediate solution. After the match, Prannoy said simply, “It was bird droppings that kind of halted the game.” Loh spoke about the air inside the hall, saying it was difficult to breathe and affected stamina. The remarks were measured, almost understated. They didn’t need to be dramatic. What unfolded at the India Open was already telling its own story. Because this was not just an embarrassing viral moment. This was a collision between India’s ambition to project itself as a global sporting host and the reality of maintenance and basic operational control. In the days that followed, other international players spoke more bluntly. Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt publicly described the stadium as “dirty” and “unhealthy,” pointing out that birds were flying inside the hall and defecating near the courts. On another day, visuals of a monkey, purportedly inside the spectator area, were circulated widely on social media, reinforcing the sense that the venue was struggling to manage even the most fundamental aspects of an indoor event.

The match between India’s H.S. Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew had to be halted, not once but twice. Each time, the court was wiped clean and play resumed, only for the same problem to return. Photo: Screengrab from X

The Badminton World Federation responded with a statement saying the field of play met required standards and that environmental challenges, including air quality, were being managed. Organisers insisted the situation had been addressed. But within the sports community, especially among those who travel the international circuit regularly, the response felt defensive rather than reassuring.

Senior sports journalists and administrators quietly point to a more uncomfortable truth. For nearly three years now, several Danish players have been reluctant to travel to India for tournaments. This is rarely said on record. Players, they say, fear scrutiny, backlash, or being labelled “difficult”. But the reluctance exists, and it exists for reasons that go beyond competitive conditions. The India Open episode forced a question Indian sport has often avoided asking itself honestly: Are India’s non-cricket sporting spaces actually fit for elite competition or even safe for everyday training? In Haryana, the answer has already come in the most tragic way possible. Between mid-2025 and early 2026, a series of incidents exposed the cost of poor infrastructure not just in lost training days or disrupted preparation, but in human lives. On November 18, 2025, a 17-year-old basketball trainee died at a government sports facility in Gurugram after being fatally injured when a basketball pole collapsed during practice. Preliminary findings pointed to rusted joints and faulty anchoring, suggesting the structure had not been inspected or certified for safety. Barely a week later, on November 25, another tragedy struck. A 16-year-old basketball player lost his life after being injured at a district-level sports complex in Jind, again due to unstable equipment. The back-to-back deaths sent shockwaves through the sporting community, particularly because both victims were minors training at public facilities meant to nurture talent. Emergency inspections followed. Committees were formed. Assurances were issued. But among athletes and coaches, the dominant emotion was anger rather than relief. Because for them, the warning signs had been visible for years. At Nehru Stadium in Gurugram, basketball players had reportedly repeatedly complained of uneven and slippery court surfaces through late 2025, resulting in frequent falls, ankle injuries, and interrupted training cycles. Coaches claimed modifying drills simply to minimise risk which is an admission that the infrastructure itself could not be trusted. In Faridabad, athletes training at a government stadium reportedly found used syringes inside washrooms located near training halls. The discovery pointed to poor supervision and hygiene control in spaces frequented by teenagers. In Rohtak, the Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Complex and Chhotu Ram Stadium, the latter a facility where Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik once trained, have repeatedly made headlines for alleged lack of usable toilets, broken doors, garbage-strewn washrooms, and courts lying in dilapidated condition. The badminton hall at Chhotu Ram Stadium, where Odisha Open gold medallist Unnati Hooda once trained, is said to be crying out for repairs and the appointment of a full-time government coach. Announcements to build or upgrade stadiums in the villages of Olympic medallists have also moved slowly. The proposed stadium in sharp shooter Manu Bhaker’s village, Goria in Jhajjar, is yet to take off, while work on facilities linked to Sakshi Malik’s village has stalled, purportedly owing to fund constraints. These are not isolated failures. They form a pattern, one that extends well beyond Haryana. Also read: Mumbai to small-town nets, how World Cup win is redrawing the map of women’s cricket in India Rajasthan is often projected as an emerging sporting hub, with Jaipur positioned as a future centre for elite competition. Yet the contrast between history and present reality is striking. Jaipur has hosted Davis Cup ties in the past, a reminder that the city was once trusted with international tennis and capable of meeting global standards. That legacy makes today’s struggles harder to dismiss as teething problems. Dilip Shivpuri, president of the Rajasthan Tennis Association, describes the challenge as structural rather than accidental. He says, “Lack of funds is the central issue that cripples all non-Cricket Sports organisations in India. The lack of popular interest leads to hardly any media coverage, which in turn makes finding sponsors a big headache and a severe dearth of money for all sports other than cricket, which has televised coverage almost every day. This is a vicious cycle that hinders the growth of facilities and infrastructure in non-cricket sports.” Shivpuri adds that while cricketers mint millions, players in other sports don’t see much of a future for themselves as non-cricket sports hardly ensures them a respectable earning. “Inevitably, in my experience as a sports administrator over the past 35 years, I have often seen high dropout rates even among talented players, whether in tennis, table tennis, badminton or any other sports. Even players who do quite well at the junior level are unable to continue devoting all their time or energy to their chosen sport as seniors, as they don’t see a bright future for themselves in any non-cricket sport,” he says.

File photo of the semi final match at last year's Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium last year.

Badminton administrators echo the concern at a more granular level. Manoj Dasot, vice president of the badminton association in Rajasthan, points to the difficulty of organising even district and state-level tournaments. “Sponsorship for non-cricket sports is extremely limited, and without assured money, it becomes difficult to organise regular tournaments. Many events happen only because officials and associations manage through personal networks. Without consistent competitions, infrastructure also remains underused, and players lose vital match exposure,” Dasot says.