A resident of Kalaignar Nagar, Pichavaram, in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, Duraisamy Veerappan was always familiar with mangroves — Pichavaram is home to the world’s second-largest mangrove forests, after the Sunderbans in West Bengal. Like most of his peers, however, he was unaware of the role mangroves played in protecting shorelines from storm surges and soil erosion till quite late in life. A workshop focused on mangrove awareness that the now 60-year-old participated in in the late 1990s helped broaden his perspective.

Veerappan then mobilised community groups in the villages, particularly women, to build fishbone canals, sow mangrove seeds, and enhance the mangrove forest areas in the region. According to his estimates, since 2004, he has personally planted more than 500 Rhizophora mangroves on a one-acre plot of land held by him and together with his team, comprising 25 women from self-help groups, has planted more than 6,000 mangrove seedlings. Once planted, Veerappan says the trees grow on their own, requiring no further care.

“Following the tsunami in 2004, discussions regarding the significance of mangroves became more prevalent. For people like me, this was a novel concept in the late 1990s. The experts who conducted the workshop provided us with visual aids demonstrating how mangroves safeguard the soil against erosion and storm surges. As I am illiterate, these illustrations were instrumental in enhancing my idea of the topic. The workshop was an eye-opener, and I decided to plant mangroves wherever I could find available space," said Veerappan.

What he learnt broadened not only his own understanding of mangroves, but helped change the perspective of others in the area, as Veerappan roped in locals in his mangroves mission.

“Initially, I regarded mangroves as a nuisance [since it is not fruit-bearing, many consider it useless]. We attempted to cut them down and remove them from our vicinity. When Veerappan came to me, I found the idea somewhat amusing at first, but he persuaded me of the significance of these plants, and I began joining him whenever I had the time,” said S Murugan, a fisherman residing in MGR Nagar, Pichavaram, who assisted Veerappan in planting mangroves.

The story of Veerappan, a member of the Irula community (a particularly vulnerable tribal group living in Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala and Karnataka), extends beyond just mangroves. Following the 2004 tsunami, Veerappan underwent training in crab-fattening through CARE India, an NGO working in the field of sustainable development and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, a Chennai-based not-for-profit that aims at sustainable rural development.

Crab-fattening was one of the initiatives introduced as part of welfare measures to assist and rehabilitate those impacted by the tsunami. Two women’s self-help groups were formed, with Veerappan serving as coordinator. At least seven units with 12 women each were formed in 2006 and despite initial challenges in the business picking up, Veerappan’s determination has resulted in the creation of ten crab-fattening units in Pichavaram over time. He often buys juvenile crabs from local fishermen and releases them into the backwaters to replenish stocks and promote awareness of sustainable practices.

According to S Velvizhi, area director of Coastal Resources and Fisheries at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, over the past 15 years, Veerappan has gathered and preserved more than 1,000 brooder crabs, ensuring their spawning, before returning the juveniles to estuarine waters, thus securing the long-term viability of mud crab populations.

Whenever Veerappan encounters an individual selling a female crab that is carrying eggs, he buys it regardless of the price and subsequently releases it in a secure location to ensure a successful hatching. “The female crab retains the fertilised eggs externally until they hatch. I have witnessed Appa (father in Tamil) acquiring sponge crabs (those that carry fertilised eggs) by paying high prices. He would also advise the person against selling them, as it could lead to their extinction. He will then release it in a safe environment to facilitate a smooth hatching process,” said V Meera, Veerappan’s daughter, who has also been employed in the fattening unit for over a decade.

“Through his involvement in MSSRF’s Integrated Mangrove Fish Farming System (IMFFS) programme, Veerappan has contributed to rearing sea bass while integrating mangrove plantation. His participation in planting over 6,000 mangrove saplings within IMFFS sites has promoted a model that links ecological restoration with sustainable livelihoods,” Velvizhi added.

Although an awareness workshop highlighting the significance of mangroves inspired Veerappan to plant more of these trees, it was a fire that occurred in a section of trees in his village that had first triggered his connection to nature. “I was just 20 years old when a fire unexpectedly erupted on a piece of land close to our home. It was not an accident. Many individuals in my community were injured in the fire. My father apprehended those responsible on the spot. They pleaded with us not to report them to the forest department and offered us money. When my father asked if they could replace the lost trees with that money, they said ‘no’. This was the first lesson about nature that I learned,” said Veerappan, elaborating on why he chose to safeguard the environment.

As a particularly vulnerable tribal community, the Irulas traditionally hunted snakes, rats, and various other animals as a means of livelihood. However, with the implementation of stricter wildlife regulations, they lost this source of subsistence, prompting the transition to other occupations. Following the tsunami that wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu in 2004, both government and non-governmental organisations stepped in to assist the affected individuals, especially those belonging to the Irula community in the area. At least 165 Irula families in Pichavaram were given houses and boats.

Owing to his parents' social as well as financial struggles, Veerappan never attended school and started early on the path of livelihood hunting. The father of four children, three sons and one daughter, he has done various work over the years, including fishing in the ocean and in the shallow waters of Pichavaram.

“Since we [Irula community members] are not traditional fishermen, many of us did not possess country boats. It was only after the tsunami that we were provided with country boats for fishing in the mangrove regions of Pichavaram. During this period, I gained a deeper understanding of the coexistence of nature and other living species, especially the crabs,” he said, pointing towards a boat moored near his crab-fattening pond, which he continues to uphold as a symbol of survival.