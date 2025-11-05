Pichavaram resident Duraisamy Veerappan has personally planted more than 500 Rhizophora mangroves and more than 6,000 mangrove seedlings with his team, since 2004. Having trained in crab-fattening, he also acts as coordinator of women's self-help groups using it as a means of sustainable growth.
A resident of Kalaignar Nagar, Pichavaram, in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, Duraisamy Veerappan was always familiar with mangroves — Pichavaram is home to the world’s second-largest mangrove forests, after the Sunderbans in West Bengal. Like most of his peers, however, he was unaware of the role mangroves played in protecting shorelines from storm surges and soil erosion till quite late in life. A workshop focused on mangrove awareness that the now 60-year-old participated in in the late 1990s helped broaden his perspective.
Veerappan then mobilised community groups in the villages, particularly women, to build fishbone canals, sow mangrove seeds, and enhance the mangrove forest areas in the region. According to his estimates, since 2004, he has personally planted more than 500 Rhizophora mangroves on a one-acre plot of land held by him and together with his team, comprising 25 women from self-help groups, has planted more than 6,000 mangrove seedlings. Once planted, Veerappan says the trees grow on their own, requiring no further care.
“Following the tsunami in 2004, discussions regarding the significance of mangroves became more prevalent. For people like me, this was a novel concept in the late 1990s. The experts who conducted the workshop provided us with visual aids demonstrating how mangroves safeguard the soil against erosion and storm surges. As I am illiterate, these illustrations were instrumental in enhancing my idea of the topic. The workshop was an eye-opener, and I decided to plant mangroves wherever I could find available space," said Veerappan.
What he learnt broadened not only his own understanding of mangroves, but helped change the perspective of others in the area, as Veerappan roped in locals in his mangroves mission.
“Initially, I regarded mangroves as a nuisance [since it is not fruit-bearing, many consider it useless]. We attempted to cut them down and remove them from our vicinity. When Veerappan came to me, I found the idea somewhat amusing at first, but he persuaded me of the significance of these plants, and I began joining him whenever I had the time,” said S Murugan, a fisherman residing in MGR Nagar, Pichavaram, who assisted Veerappan in planting mangroves.
The story of Veerappan, a member of the Irula community (a particularly vulnerable tribal group living in Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala and Karnataka), extends beyond just mangroves. Following the 2004 tsunami, Veerappan underwent training in crab-fattening through CARE India, an NGO working in the field of sustainable development and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, a Chennai-based not-for-profit that aims at sustainable rural development.
Crab-fattening was one of the initiatives introduced as part of welfare measures to assist and rehabilitate those impacted by the tsunami. Two women’s self-help groups were formed, with Veerappan serving as coordinator. At least seven units with 12 women each were formed in 2006 and despite initial challenges in the business picking up, Veerappan’s determination has resulted in the creation of ten crab-fattening units in Pichavaram over time. He often buys juvenile crabs from local fishermen and releases them into the backwaters to replenish stocks and promote awareness of sustainable practices.
According to S Velvizhi, area director of Coastal Resources and Fisheries at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, over the past 15 years, Veerappan has gathered and preserved more than 1,000 brooder crabs, ensuring their spawning, before returning the juveniles to estuarine waters, thus securing the long-term viability of mud crab populations.
Whenever Veerappan encounters an individual selling a female crab that is carrying eggs, he buys it regardless of the price and subsequently releases it in a secure location to ensure a successful hatching. “The female crab retains the fertilised eggs externally until they hatch. I have witnessed Appa (father in Tamil) acquiring sponge crabs (those that carry fertilised eggs) by paying high prices. He would also advise the person against selling them, as it could lead to their extinction. He will then release it in a safe environment to facilitate a smooth hatching process,” said V Meera, Veerappan’s daughter, who has also been employed in the fattening unit for over a decade.
“Through his involvement in MSSRF’s Integrated Mangrove Fish Farming System (IMFFS) programme, Veerappan has contributed to rearing sea bass while integrating mangrove plantation. His participation in planting over 6,000 mangrove saplings within IMFFS sites has promoted a model that links ecological restoration with sustainable livelihoods,” Velvizhi added.
Although an awareness workshop highlighting the significance of mangroves inspired Veerappan to plant more of these trees, it was a fire that occurred in a section of trees in his village that had first triggered his connection to nature. “I was just 20 years old when a fire unexpectedly erupted on a piece of land close to our home. It was not an accident. Many individuals in my community were injured in the fire. My father apprehended those responsible on the spot. They pleaded with us not to report them to the forest department and offered us money. When my father asked if they could replace the lost trees with that money, they said ‘no’. This was the first lesson about nature that I learned,” said Veerappan, elaborating on why he chose to safeguard the environment.
As a particularly vulnerable tribal community, the Irulas traditionally hunted snakes, rats, and various other animals as a means of livelihood. However, with the implementation of stricter wildlife regulations, they lost this source of subsistence, prompting the transition to other occupations. Following the tsunami that wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu in 2004, both government and non-governmental organisations stepped in to assist the affected individuals, especially those belonging to the Irula community in the area. At least 165 Irula families in Pichavaram were given houses and boats.
Owing to his parents' social as well as financial struggles, Veerappan never attended school and started early on the path of livelihood hunting. The father of four children, three sons and one daughter, he has done various work over the years, including fishing in the ocean and in the shallow waters of Pichavaram.
“Since we [Irula community members] are not traditional fishermen, many of us did not possess country boats. It was only after the tsunami that we were provided with country boats for fishing in the mangrove regions of Pichavaram. During this period, I gained a deeper understanding of the coexistence of nature and other living species, especially the crabs,” he said, pointing towards a boat moored near his crab-fattening pond, which he continues to uphold as a symbol of survival.
Meanwhile, the crab-fattening units have helped many women in the area find a semblance of economic stability.
Mud crabs are found in both marine and brackish water habitats and are a highly sought-after seafood item, often exported to international markets. Crab fattening involves the practice of stocking soft-shelled crabs or water crabs in smaller enclosures for a duration of 20 to 30 days, until their shells harden and they gain weight, explained Dr A Gopalakrishnan, assistant professor at the Centre of Advanced Study (CAS) in Marine Biology, Parangipettai, Tamil Nadu. There are four species of mud crabs: Scylla serrata, S tranquebarica, S paramamosain, and S olivacea. Among these, S tranquebarica is the preferred species for fattening due to its abundance in coastal regions and mangrove swamps. “The cages are submerged in water and secured with bamboo poles for stability. The water crabs are then introduced into the chambers. On average, a period of 20 to 30 days is necessary to fatten the water crabs,” Gopalakrishnan added. Mud crabs are omnivorous, consuming a diverse range of food items. They primarily feed on mollusks, which they crush with their claws, and also eat small crabs, fish, and shrimp.
As a specialist in crabs, Gopalakrishnan would frequently visit Veerappan’s fattening units. One day, amidst the Covid outbreak in 2020, Veerappan discovered a significant mortality rate of crabs in his units. He was at a loss regarding how to arrest this. “When I arrived at his unit, he showed the dead crabs to me. I felt a sense of sorrow. I advised him to gather samples and I commenced my investigation into the matter. I discovered that similar fatalities had been reported among crabs in China in 2007. I ultimately identified the cause, which was a lethal virus responsible for the crab deaths in 2021. Veerappan was anxious and continuously questioned me, asking, ‘why are my crabs dying?’,” recalled Gopalakrishnan.
The 60-year-old’s passion for nature is evident in the manner he has organised his fattening units, paying great attention to even the smallest details. Once ready, the crabs are sold in the market.
“We must monitor the movement of crabs and relocate them based on their size and the time of year. I earn between Rs 4,000-5,000 monthly for a few hours of work in the units. During the rest of my time, I engage in fishing in the mangroves,” said K Sharmila, who has been employed at the crab fattening unit for the past eight years. “The price of crabs varies with the seasons. A fattened crab typically weighs between 750 grams and one kilogram. When demand is high, a kilogram of crab can sell for Rs 3000,” she explained.
Sharmila expressed her satisfaction that she can manage her household with the income she receives from the unit, especially during the monsoon when fishing is often difficult. “My children are in school, and my husband does not have a stable job. Therefore, although my earnings are modest, they are quite helpful,” she said.
K Selvi, who has been employed in one of the units for the past five years,deposits the income she receives from the unit in a bank under her daughter's name. "Although I only earn three to four thousand rupees from the unit, it is valuable for the time I have dedicated there. I deposit it in the bank for my daughter's education,” said Selvi, a resident of MGR Nagar.
According to Velvizhi, what sets Veerappan apart is his unwavering dedication to nature, coupled with his enthusiasm for imparting knowledge to others. “Veerappan exemplifies the essence of community-driven conservation and sustainable development. His relentless efforts have not only safeguarded the distinctive mangrove ecosystem of Pichavaram but have also enhanced the socio-economic conditions of the Irula community. We need more such people,” she said.
Veerappan can often be seen sharing his expertise on the sustainable utilisation of marine and estuarine resources with local fishermen, members of the Irula community and marine biology students of the Annamalai University.
In a much-deserved recognition, according to those who know him best, Veerappan was honoured with the Dr MS Swaminathan Environmental Protection Award 2025, established by the Rotary Club of Madras East, two weeks back. The award, presented to him at a ceremony in Chennai, acknowledged his efforts in conserving mangrove and crab resources in Pichavaram.
“Historically, we have presented awards to research foundations and institutes; however, this time we aimed to honour someone who actively contributes to change through personal involvement. Veerappan’s efforts focus on increasing awareness regarding the importance of mangroves, safeguarding coastal forests, and involving local communities in sustainable practices that can be both seen and experienced. We commend his vision, commitment, and steadfast spirit,” Balaji Sreenivasan, president of the Rotary Club of Madras East, told The Federal.