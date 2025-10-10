It’s that time of the year again, when the approaching Dhanteras-Diwali festivities, with the wedding season round the corner, see crowds forming at jewellery stores across India. The reasons vary, some may buy for shagun (good luck) during the festival, others for an approaching wedding in the family, or to gift to a near and dear one, but unlike those regularly investing in gold, this period sees many middle-class buyers making purchases with money saved through the year for this occasion.

No wonder then that the skyrocketing gold prices — rates hit a historical milestone of $4,000 per ounce, or over Rs 1.2 lakh per 10 grams, the highest ever, earlier this week — has become a topic of both conversation and concern.

Sanjana Kaur, a West Delhi resident, out shopping for her daughter’s wedding, was one of those left disheartened by the prices. “I had planned to purchase some nice pieces, but prices have gone up so much that I can only afford light jewelry now. Buying gold was not this difficult in the past.”

Sangeeta, a resident of Delhi’s Rohini area, who identified herself by first name only, voiced similar worry. “My son’s wedding is coming up, so I have to buy gold — it’s a compulsion now, not a choice. Prices are sky-high, but we’re adjusting and buying smaller pieces.”

Generations of Indians, who have considered the gold gifted to their women at marriage as ‘stree dhan’ or an asset for her, are struggling to keep up with traditions.

This has also left jewellers concerned. While the high prices may offset monetary loss, the volume of business has taken a dip, say jewellers The Federal spoke to. “This time, gold has gone completely beyond the reach of the common man. Orders have dropped by about 40 per cent. Prices were high earlier, too, but this time, gold has become unexpectedly expensive. For ordinary people, even buying wedding jewelry has become difficult,” said RP Singh, a jeweller in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, a nearly 250-year-old shop in Dariba, in the national capital’s old quarters of Chandni Chowk, claims to have once been jeweller to India’s last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. The current owner of the shop, Mahesh Gupta, said, “These days, there are fewer jewellery customers and more buyers for gold coins and biscuits. That clearly shows most current buyers are investors. The average jewellery buyer is either avoiding gold or opting for lightweight jewelry.”

He added: “The usual excitement around Diwali and Dhanteras is missing this year. It seems people [non-investors] will keep their distance from gold and silver. The wedding season may bring some sales, but they’ll be limited — people will buy only what’s absolutely necessary.”

Also read: How a nondescript Odisha village has found identity with a weekly haat for Sambalpuri sarees

Despite Diwali and Dhanteras being just over a week away, jewellers and goldsmiths say the usual festive rush is lacking this year. According to their estimates, at present festive buying is seeing a 40 per cent dip as compared to last year. Gold prices during Diwali-Dhanteras last year were approximately Rs 80,000 per 10 grams, they recall. A far cry from the current rate of over a lakh. According to industry insiders, the rise in prices has been especially steep in the past eight months. From hovering around Rs 8,193 per gram in January and Rs 8,869 per gram the next month, the price of 24 karat gold touched Rs 12,458 per gram on Thursday (October 9).