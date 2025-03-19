'Earth missed you': Modi welcomes Sunita Williams and Crew-9 on their return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all out to praise Sunita Williams and Crew-9 astronauts for their “unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown”.

What the Crew-9 astronauts have achieved have once again shown us ‘what perseverance truly means’, Modi said in a post on X.

'Earth missed you' In the post, Modi welcoming Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts back to earth, saying 'earth missed you', paid a heartfelt tribute to NASA's Crew-9 members. Crew-9 returned early Wednesday morning in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and safely splashed down off the coast of Florida at 3.27 am (IST).

Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you.



Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown… pic.twitter.com/FkgagekJ7C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2025