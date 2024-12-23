Woman arrested for duping rich men of Rs 1.25 crore after marrying them over a decade

Jaipur police have arrested a woman, dubbed by many as “looteri dulhan” or looting bride, after she married a series of men and collected a total of Rs 1.25 crore from them in the name of settlement over the last decade.

The accused identified as Seema, aka Nikki, a resident of Uttarakhand, first married a businessman from Agra in 2013. She, however, filed a case against the man's family and received Rs 75 lakh as part of a compromise.



Subsequently, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram in 2017 and later took Rs 10 lakh from the man as settlement after parting ways with him.

She then went on to marry a Jaipur-based businessman in 2023, but soon fled his home with jewellery and cash worth Rs 36 lakh. Jaipur police arrested Seema after the family filed a case against her.

Police probe revealed that Seema targeted men on matrimonial sites, usually settling for those who were either divorced or had lost their wives. She collected a total of Rs 1.25 crore as settlement in various cases after marrying men in different states.