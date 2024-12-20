Jaipur: 5 dead in fire accident as trucks collide with parked CNG tanker

At least five people were killed in a fire that erupted after some trucks collided with a CNG tanker parked near a petrol pump on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan, police said on Friday (December 20).

The incident occurred in Jaipur at around 5.30 am on Friday.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI.

Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

The traffic on the highway has been stopped.

More inputs awaited