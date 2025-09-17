Woman killed by husband, in-laws in Deeg, Rajasthan over childlessness

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan’s Deeg district for being unable to bear children. The accused, in a bid to make the murder look like an accident, even tried to burn the body inside their home and told villagers that she died in a fire at home.

The incident took place on Tuesday (September 16) afternoon in Kakra village under Khoh police station area, where the victim’s body was found under suspicious circumstances.

Villagers informed police

The villagers suspected foul play and informed the police in a bid to prevent the cremation. Police swung into action and called up the victim’s in-laws and instructed them not to go ahead with the cremation.

However, the accused rushed the body to a crematorium despite police instructions. But a police team caught up with them and reached the crematorium before they could perform the woman’s last rites.

Police seize body

Officials from the Khoh police station seized the half-burnt body and kept it in the mortuary of Deeg Hospital, reported NDTV.

The report further stated that the Khoh police station officer, Mahendra Sharma, said that they received information about the murder of a married woman identified as Sarla in Kakra village. Sarma also said that the accused initially tried to burn the body inside the house. According to media reports, the victim’s husband is currently absconding.

Victim’s family alleged frequent assault

The family of the deceased reached Deeg Hospital after being informed about the incident. They alleged that the victim’s husband, Ashok and his family members have murdered Sarla.

The victim’s brother Vikrant, said that Ashok used to frequently beat up Sarla over her inability to conceive, adding that the assault was so severe that several times they had come to the village to intervene. But Ashok mended his ways only for a few days and then again started the abuse.

Vikrant said that Ashok burnt Sarla in the house and then started performing cremation rituals. "We didn't even know about this. When we found out, we rushed to Kakra, but the police had already taken my sister's body to Deeg Hospital," he said as quoted by NDTV.

Sarla originally hailed from Raunija village in the Nagar police station area and was married to Ashok in 2005.