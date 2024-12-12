Rajasthan: 5-year-old boy who fell into borewell dies

Five-year-old Aryan, who was pulled out of 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa after a 57-hour rescue operation done in plummeting temperatures, died.

He was taken out of the borewell last night and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead.

"The child was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance having advanced life support system but he was dead," police said.

Aryan fell into the 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in a field in Kalikhad village around 3 pm on Monday (December 9) and the rescue operation began an hour later.

Aryan was playing at a farm and accidentally fell into the borewell in front of his mother. As soon as the rescue team reached there, oxygen supply was started through a pipe and a camera was placed to capture his movement.

JCBs, drilling machines and a piling rig were deployed to dig a parallel tunnel to rescue the child, while oxygen was supplied through a pipe and CCTV cameras monitored his condition.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said there were myriad challenges in the operation - the water level in the area was around 160 feet, capturing any movement of the child on camera was difficult, and there were safety concerns for the staff as well.

After he was rescued in an unconscious state, a green corridor was created for the ambulance to take Aryan to a hospital. The ambulance was fitted with an advanced life support system. However, he was declared dead when he reached the hospital.

In September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa. The NDRF and SDRF took 18 hours to rescue the girl.

The girl was trapped at a depth of 28 feet, and a similar approach was initiated to rescue her.

(With inputs from agencies)