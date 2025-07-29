Policy apathy, bureaucratic red tape leave Rajasthan govt schools crumbling

On Monday (July 28), a six-year-old child was killed while leaving school, when a concrete slab holding up the main gate of a government school in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district collapsed. The child was instantly killed.

The incident occurred at Poonamnagar village in Ramgarh area as the gate pillar crumbled following strong winds and continuous rains. Arbaz Khan happened to be passing underneath it when the pillar gave way, killing him. It also injured two teachers — they suffered fractures.

This came just three days after seven children died and at least 21 were injured when a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar district. Most children in that school hailed from the underprivileged community. Sheer apathy Such incidents bring into focus the pathetic state of government school infrastructure and the sheer apathy and indifference of bureaucracy towards taking remedial steps in the state.

Ironically, the state education department does acknowledge the pitiable conditions of government school buildings. It issues instructions that schools with crumbling buildings should be closed during the rainy season, as there are chances of mishaps. The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Jhalawar tragedy and asked the government to file a report on 14 points. Also read: TN yet to open RTE admissions online over Centre withholding funds; parents suffer The bench in its remarks noted: “The state government spends 6 per cent of the entire budget on education. Even then the infrastructure in schools remains in dilapidated condition and work remains behind. One survey says that in Rajasthan, along with 12 other states, 22 per cent of school buildings are in a crumbling condition. And walls are cracked in at least 31 per cent of schools.” Lack of accountability There have been demands for the resignation of state Education Minister Madan Dilawar. However, Dilawar said in an interview, which went viral, "Last time we gave Rs 80 crore for school repairs. This year the amount has been raised to Rs 175 crore and 2,000 schools have been identified, which need immediate repair. Buildings will be constructed." Further he added, "But it is a government procedure and will take time as tenders have to be issued and due process has to be followed. It is not the work of our own home, that we take out money from our own pockets and start work at midnight itself.”

Last week, seven children died and at least 21 were injured when a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar district. File photo shows the last rites of a child being performed | PTI

He also said that he has repeatedly issued instructions to district education officers that since it is the rainy season and many places are witnessing incessant rains, they should take extra precautions to safeguard the children.

After the Jhalawar incident, all big leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed grief and offered condolences, yet there remains a glaring absence of accountability and moral responsibility. Instead, there has been an attempt to find scapegoats — five teachers have been suspended. The Rajasthan government has announced a high-level committee to investigate the matter. Weak infrastructure Dilapidated, crumbling school buildings have become a way of life in a state that talks incessantly about development and Viksit Bharat. Many school buildings are in a precarious state, as the Jhalawar district collector Ajay Singh Rathore himself admitted. The education department issued instructions for school closure, but this particular school was not on that list. According to a recent internal state education department survey, conducted during a 15-day inspection under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Sambal Fortnight, at least 2,256 schools have crumbling buildings with leaking roofs, cracked walls and exposed plaster. Also read: All books glorifying Akbar as 'great' will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister The Rs 250 crore budget allocated in 2024-25 for expenses towards repair in 750 schools has not been released yet since it needs the sanction of the finance department. Poor infrastructure It is not just the condition of the buildings that is bad. The survey report also says at least 49,000 water tanks, electricity wiring, switch boards, and furniture are in a pathetic condition. To address this, the state government made provisions of Rs 250 crore in the 2024-25 Budget, which would have helped start repair work in 750 schools. In budget 2025-26, at least a Rs 325 crore provision was made for repairs, construction of classrooms, labs, and toilets. However, these provisions remain confined to files. Populist measures like free tablets, cycles, uniforms and internet connection get quick approvals, while the basic infrastructure repair takes a backseat. Pebbles falling from roof In the current financial year, at least 2,000 schools have been identified for repair. Nearly Rs 175 crore has been allocated in the state budget, as confirmed by Dilawar. The catch is that most of the funds do not seem to reach the schools where the repairs are imperative. And children continue to study in unsafe buildings. Also read | Gujarat private schools snub EWS applicants, send parents on wild goose chase The students studying in the Jhalawar school told media persons that they did alert their teachers about pebbles falling off the roof. They were ignored and made tosit in that room. People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) state president Bhanwar Meghwanshi told The Federal that ensuring children's safety in government schools is a fundamental duty of the state. "The collapse of the school building reflects the government’s utter failure. The education minister must accept moral responsibility and resign immediately," he said emphatically. 'Not a vote bank' “This is not an isolated incident," rued Meghwanshi. "In Kota, the education minister's home district, two children sustained head injuries due to falling plaster from the school ceiling. Similarly, in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s constituency, a video surfaced showing a dilapidated school building." “School children do not constitute a vote bank. They do not vote or protest, so they are low on priority for politicians. That is why the indifference. But that corruption is endemic in tendering the building construction work, which the builders often cover up by using poor raw materials, is for everybody to see," he added. "The Jaisalmer school where the incident occurred seems like a relatively new construction but the main gate pillar has fallen. So, it must be made from poor building materials. Also, the Rs 175 crore funds allocated for school building repair is abysmally small and the order that 20 per cent of MLA funds should be used to repair schools buildings in their areas, is not clear. How many schools can be really rebuilt or renovated with such small funds?" Tribal population There is worrisome statistic. The Jhalawar school is located in predominantly tribal area. According to 2023-24 data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), 78 out of 94 students in the school belong to tribal communities. This makes it clear that the government is not serious about the safety and education of children from tribal and backward regions, said education experts. Also read | Health concerns, space crunch challenge TN's ப-shaped classroom initiative The experts also say the BJP government in the state, especially the education minister, is solely focused on communalising educational institutions rather than on enhancing education. Regressive thoughts Dilawar, with a strong RSS background, is known for stirring up controversies. For example, he suspended a primary school teacher in Baran district when she refused to worship Goddess Saraswati at a Republic Day function in January 2024. He also talked about the attire of teachers, saying they should wear 'proper clothes'.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar in a file photo.

He also made Surya Namaskar mandatory in schools, which many Muslim organisations protested. He called Emperor Akbar “a looter and rapist” and said he should not be part of the school syllabus.

