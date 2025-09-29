TV actor Veer Sharma, brother die in fire in Kota house

Television child actor Veer Sharma (8 years), known for portraying Pushkal in Sony SAB’s Shrimad Ramayan, and his 16-year-old brother Shoriya Sharma, an aspiring engineer, tragically died of suspected suffocation after a fire broke out at their residence in Kota, Rajasthan.

According to police reports, the siblings were alone at home when the blaze erupted around 2 am on Sunday. Their father, Jitendra Sharma, a coaching centre instructor, was attending a bhajan gathering, while their mother, actress Rita Sharma, was in Mumbai at the time.

Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the blaze, but tragically, they were unable to save the children.

Short circuit

Kota Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Goutam, who visited the site on Sunday morning, stated that a short circuit is believed to have caused the fire. The flames originated in the drawing room, and since they did not spread to other parts of the house, officials suspect the children—who were asleep at the time—died due to smoke inhalation.

Their flat was located on the fourth floor of Deepshree Building in Kota. Neighbours, noticing smoke billowing from the flat, broke open the door and found the children unconscious. They immediately alerted the father and rushed the boys to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

FIR filed

According to police, the drawing room was entirely gutted and the furniture was reduced to ashes. The children’s bodies were handed over to the family after the mother had arrived from Mumbai. Honouring the family’s wishes, the children’s eyes were donated to an eye bank.

An FIR has been filed under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, and investigations are underway to find out the precise cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.