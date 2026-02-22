Double wedding in Jodhpur turns to tragedy as brides allegedly die by suicide

A household that was preparing for a double wedding ceremony was stuck with tragedy when the brides, set to marry on Saturday (February 21), allegedly died by suicide, in Jodhpur.

The sisters, Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), were set to marry on the same day in Manai village, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Friday night. After finding them, family members rushed the two women to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where doctors declared them dead.

Probe underway

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said, "At about 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital. They were declared dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began," he stated.

When police received this information, they arrived at the scene and halted the funeral arrangements. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination and were later returned to the family, officials said.

Family pressure

Preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters may have died after consuming a poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report is released. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.

However, the sisters’ uncle, Jaswant Singh, alleged pressure from their paternal side had pushed them to such extreme step. He blamed Deep Singh’s (girls’ father) brothers for having pressured the family into arranging marriage alliances for the sisters that had earlier fallen through.

