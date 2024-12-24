Jaipur blast: Tanker driver fled for life after collision; to be grilled by SIT

The driver of an LPG tanker that was involved in an explosion in Jaipur that claimed 13 lives last week has appeared before the police and will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The driver, Jaiveer (40), a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, sensed the impact of the collision, which broke the tanker’s outlet nozzles, and jumped out of the vehicle in time. He started running towards Jaipur and was out of the danger zone before the gas from the tanker leaked, leading to a massive blast that left 14 people dead and 23 injured.

Driver fled to save his life

A police source told news agency PTI that Jaiveer called Delhi-based tanker owner Anil Panwar after the incident and then switched off his phone.

“We cannot blame the tanker driver immediately as the container truck driver hit his vehicle. He saw that the tanker’s nozzles had broken and realised that there could be an explosion as other drivers were turning on the ignition of their vehicles. So, he fled to save his life,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar.

Nine drivers escaped

An FIR was registered in the matter on December 20, the day the explosion took place, and now the tanker driver is being questioned. The driver of the container truck that rammed the tanker died in the explosion, he said.

Jaiveer appeared before police on Monday (December 23). The SIT probing the case will question Jaiveer, Panwar, and the tanker company about the vehicle’s condition and the driver’s employment history, he added.

The DCP said Jaiveer was among the nine drivers present at the accident scene who managed to escape.

How blast happened

The container truck collided with the tanker while taking a U-turn on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, breaking its outlet nozzles which released a white cloud of gas. Within minutes, the gas ignited and a massive ball of fire engulfed over 30 vehicles stuck in the jam.

More than two dozen people were injured in the accident and 23 are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Safety questions

Questions are being raised about how the safety valves and nozzles on the tanker came undone so easily. Investigators have reportedly sought the tanker’s fitness certificate and details of the LPG content at the time of the accident.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligent act, and causing hurt by endangering life.

The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought replies from the state government and the Centre. It will hear the matter on January 10, 2025.

