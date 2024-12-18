Mumbai: 13 dead as Navy speedboat hits ferry near Gateway of India

Thirteen passengers reportedly died as a ferry carrying 110 people, including five crew members, capsized off the Mumbai coast, near the Gateway of India, after a Navy speedboat lost control due to an engine malfunction and rammed into it on Wednesday (December 18). The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur. As per the information from Navy, the death toll 9 pm was 13, he added.

Mumbai boat accident pic.twitter.com/9G8RmXGAJM — Abhishek Pandey - अभिषेक पाण्डेय (@abhishekpandey2) December 18, 2024

A video captured by someone on the ferry showed the speedboat with four men aboard zig-zagging its way through the water before hitting the boat. According to reports, 101 people were rescued.

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat Accident | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among… pic.twitter.com/9hnAeeGpJD — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Boat dashed into ferry The ferry boat Neelkamal, which was on its way to Elephanta Islands near Mumbai, capsized near Uran, Karanja, a police official told the media. A police official said the speedboat dashed against Neelkamal around 4 pm, causing the accident. The survivors were taken on board Indian Coast Guard ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Coast Guard officials told the media.

WATCH: A ferry carrying 30 to 35 passengers from #Mumbai's Gateway of India to Elephanta Island capsized on Wednesday afternoon, December 18. Rescue efforts, involving the Navy, Coast Guard, and local fishermen, are underway. pic.twitter.com/rGt4Mic0o6 — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) December 18, 2024

Massive search The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Four helicopters were also involved in the search and rescue operation, the official added. Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and local fishermen were also involved in the rescue work, the official said.

Today afternoon, an #IndianNavy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the… — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 18, 2024

Also read: Bengaluru rains: 2 children feared drowned; many areas flooded, boats used to rescue people Boat was on way back to Mumbai The boat had reportedly set off from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island. The incident happened as it was on its way back to Mumbai. Videos doing the rounds of social media showed some people wearing life jackets and some without being shifted to another boat as the vessel tilted dangerously in the water. About Elephanta Island The Elephanta Islands are home to the famous Elephanta Caves that attracts tourists from around the world. The caves house ancient rock-cut temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva and other Hindu deities, and are believed to have been carved between 1,500 and 2,200 years ago. The temples are renowned for their intricate sculptures and stunning architecture.

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat Accident | The Indian Coast Guard carried out rescue operations after a ferry capsized near the Gateway of India. (Video Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/dAGOT83v2X — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat accident | Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard releases the video of the rescue operation of the capsized boat near the Gateway of India. There were a total of 85 passengers on board including the crew. 80 people have been rescued so far and 5 people are… pic.twitter.com/oTLr4SuaJG — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024