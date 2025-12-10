    • The Federal
    Damaged remains of a bus after it collided with a truck on the Jaipur Bikaner National Highway
    Damaged remains of a bus after it collided with a truck on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway. Photo: PTI

    Four killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

    The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur when it collided with a truck. The passengers were returning to Gujarat after a visit to Jammu and Kashmir

    10 Dec 2025 10:37 AM IST  (Updated:2025-12-10 05:07:36)

    Four people were killed and 27 others injured when a bus crashed head-on into a truck on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Tuesday (December 9) night.

    The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when the two vehicles collided.

    Injured passengers receive treatment

    According to the police, four individuals lost their lives in the accident. Fifteen of the injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital, while 13 others received primary treatment at Fatehgarh.

    One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

    The group of passengers was returning to Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.

    (With agency inputs)

