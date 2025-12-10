Four killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision on Jaipur-Bikaner highway

Four people were killed and 27 others injured when a bus crashed head-on into a truck on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Tuesday (December 9) night.

Also Read: Five killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when the two vehicles collided.

Injured passengers receive treatment

According to the police, four individuals lost their lives in the accident. Fifteen of the injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital, while 13 others received primary treatment at Fatehgarh.

One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

Also Read: 11 killed, over 20 injured as passenger buses collide in Sivaganga

The group of passengers was returning to Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.

(With agency inputs)