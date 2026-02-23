'Those who abuse Modi': Ex-Rajasthan BJP MLA refuses blanket to Muslim women

A former BJP MLA in Rajasthan has allegedly refused to give blankets to Muslim women during a donation event in the Tonk district after coming to know about their religion, and took back the blankets he gave to them.

According to local residents, the incident took place at a blanket distribution event on Sunday (February 23) afternoon organised by the former BJP MLA Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, also a former BJP MP . Some people present their allegation that blankets were initially given to women, but later taken back after their religious identities were known.

‘Those who abuse PM Modi…’

In a purported video clip, Jaunapuria is heard saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket. He also stated that the event was his personal programme and not linked to any government scheme.

The former MP had gone to invite people for PM Modi's proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28.

"Listen to me, those who abuse (Prime Minister) Modi have no right to take (blankets). I can't help if you feel bad about it," he is purportedly heard saying in a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, reported the Hindustan Times.

'He got offended’

The report further stated that one of the women, Sukaran Khan, said that the former BJP MLA felt offended after knowing her name.

“He was giving blankets to everyone. But suddenly, he asked his staff to ask for our names. We told him our names. He got offended because we are Muslims. He immediately took our blankets back," said Khan.

Congress slams Jaunapuria

Citing a purported video of the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully claimed that the former BJP MLA distributed blankets in the Kareda village of Niwai tehsil and withdrew one from a woman after learning her name.

"A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable," Jully said, alleging discrimination.

Congress MP from the state’s Dausa constituency, Harish Chandra Meena, shared a video of the incident on X , stating that the former BJP MLA’s actions were “is not only condemnable but also the result of a divisive mindset that destroys the social fabric of this country.”

“Asking the name of poor and helpless women after giving them blankets, and then taking back the blankets based on their religion — this is an extremely shameful and inhuman act. Politics is a medium of service, not of insult and discrimination,” he added.