Bihar Deputy CM: Ban on meat, fish sales near schools to curb violent tendencies among children

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Monday (February 23) courted controversy, saying that the state government will ban the sale of meat near educational institutions to “prevent violent tendencies” among children.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha further stated that a similar ban will be imposed onthe open selling of meat and fish near religious institutions and crowded open spaces, adding that any violation will be dealt with legal action.

“From a health perspective, for social interaction, and to prevent violent tendencies among children, we will ban the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions, and in crowded open spaces... People should follow the rules beyond this,” said Sinha.

‘No issues with meat, fish as food’

Elaborating further, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that they have no issues with meat and fish as food, but “strict measures” have been taken to ensure the “spirit of purity” is not violated and no one’s sentiment is hurt.

“We have no problem with the food, but strict measures have been taken to ensure that social interaction and the spirit of purity are not violated, no one's sentiments are hurt, and the environment is not polluted,” added Sinha.

"This is a new initiative of the new government. The changing face of Bihar is clearly visible. We held a meeting under the Urban Development Department. We took seriously the issues raised in the meeting with intellectuals under the Jankalyan Samvad,” he said.

What Sinha said in Legislative Council

Earlier, the Bihar government declared a ban on open-air and unlicensed meat sales across urban centres in the state, reported the Indian Express.

The move, announced by Sinha in the Legislative Council, was presented as an effort to improve cleanliness in cities.

According to the report, the restriction does not amount to a ban on the consumption of meat or fish. It further stated that Bihar has a sizeable non-vegetarian population and records an annual production of nearly 4,20,000 tonnes of meat and more than 9,59,000 tonnes of fish.

Sinha’s rationale for the move

Sinha attributed the decision to feedback gathered during his visit to Darbhanga. He said residents had complained that roadside meat stalls were leading to filth, unpleasant smells and traffic congestion.

Darbhanga was subsequently selected as the pilot location, where the district administration moved to prohibit illegal open sales, he informed the Council. Following its implementation there, the government expanded the model to urban municipalities across Bihar. Approximately 11 per cent of the state’s population lives in urban areas, stated the report.

Sinha maintained that the measure was not directed at any specific community or food preference.