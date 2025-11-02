15 killed as Tempo Traveller rams parked truck on Bharat Mala Expressway in Jodhpur

At least 15 people were killed and three others injured when a Tempo Traveller rammed into a stationary truck on the Bharat Mala Expressway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday (November 2) night.

Phalodi Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria said the victims were returning to Jodhpur after visiting the Kolayat temple, about 220 km away. All those killed were residents of the Phalodi area.

The injured were first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Jodhpur through a green corridor for specialised treatment.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Achal Singh Deora said the speeding vehicle crashed into the parked truck with such force that it was left completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

Police teams, aided by local residents and motorists, carried out rescue operations to extricate the bodies and assist the injured. “The bodies were jammed in the seats due to the force of the impact. It took great effort to remove them,” said Phalodi Station House Officer Amanaram.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Mathuradas Mathur and Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit visited the hospital to oversee medical care for the injured.

Rescue and relief operations are underway as officials are working to identify the victims and notify their families.