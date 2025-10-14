19 killed after bus catches fire on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway

Twenty passengers were burnt alive, and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday.

According to police, the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion. The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle. Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation.

Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

'Short circuit may have been the reason'

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, police said. BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri told PTI, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur." He said that the bus caught fire ten minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

Following the accident, the district administration has issued an appeal for information to the kin of the victims to ascertain their identity. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

(With PTI inputs)



