Ajmer train derailment: Initial probe says driver overshot signal

The loco pilot of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express, which had derailed near Ajmer on Monday (March 18), had overshot the red signal, a preliminary probe has revealed.

The train went on to collide with two rear wagons of a freight train, resulting in the derailment of four coaches and the engine. No loss of life was reported in the accident.

Probe report

The joint probe report, signed by seven experts, said train number 12458 (Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express) departed from Ajmer at 12:50 am and, while approaching Madar station, the driver overshot the red signal and the train collided with two rear wagons of a freight train which was passing through at an intersection/crossover.

Due to this, four coaches of the train and its engine derailed, causing a huge disruption to train operations in both up/down direction for several hours. The report said no casualty or injuries were caused by the incident, though the train’s speed at the time of collision was 50 km per hour.

Pilot’s version

The loco pilot, too, admitted in his submission that before entering Madar station, he saw the first signal in double yellow position and second in single yellow.

The driver also said that when he saw the third signal in the red position, he applied an emergency brake but by the time, the train collided with the rear end of the freight train.

What is the double yellow position?

Experts explained to news agency PTI that a loco pilot, according to norms, has to apply brakes when he gets the first signal in double yellow position, as the train takes time to stop after covering about 500 to 600-metre distance due to its momentum.

“The first signal in double yellow position is an indication to the driver that he has to apply the brake, as there is an obstruction on the track ahead. In such a situation, the next signal is kept yellow and the third one is red,” a retired loco pilot told PTI.

He wondered why the loco pilot had not applied the brakes even after seeing the first signal in double yellow position. “The driver has admitted that he saw the first signal in double yellow position. But he hasn’t specified why he didn’t apply the brake then.”

Why drivers overshoot signals

Loco pilots said overshooting a red signal (also called Signal Passed at Danger or SPAD) occurs when drivers lose focus and do other things.

“Sometimes drivers doze off too, due to fatigue, and SPAD occurs. There are cases in which mental stress or family issues bog their mind so much that they miss signals,” a loco pilot said, requesting anonymity.

“Though the assistant loco pilot’s job is to alert the loco pilot about these things, sometimes SPAD happens despite that, when drivers become absent-minded,” he added.

The SPAD report in this case suggests that the driver was living alone, away from his family.

(With agency inputs)