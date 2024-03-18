Rajasthan: Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails in Ajmer, no casualties

Four coaches and engine of a superfast train derailed in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday (March 18). There were no casualties.

According to railways officials, four coaches and the engine of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar station in Ajmer around 1 am on Monday.

Rescue teams on spot

Rescue teams who rushed to the accident spot reported no casualties or injuries. The team includes Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), along with the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and other senior officials.

Currently, they are trying to get the derailed coaches and the engine back on track.

North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran was quoted by the media to have confirmed the derailing. He said train number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, “derailed near the home signal in Ajmer’s Madar”.

He allayed fears of any casualties. Some people suffered minor injuries and were “soon taken to the nearby hospitals”, he told the media.

Helpline, support desk

He said people could contact on the helpline number 0145-2429642 for information. A support desk has also been set up at Ajmer station.

Passengers were quoted by news portals as saying that they were asleep when the incident happened around 1 am. A loud noise woke them up.