Ajmer: 176 people evacuated, SDRF on standby as monsoon wreaks havoc

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Rajasthan has evacuated 176 citizens to safer locations in Ajmer district, which has been badly affected by torrential rains.

Normal life has been disrupted due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, with many cities in the state, including Ajmer, experiencing significant rainfall.

SDRF Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia stated that on the evening of July 18, the Ajmer Police Control Room received reports of locals stranded in various neighbourhoods due to the severe weather.

Team commanders quickly assessed the situation and noted that the city’s ponds and lakes were “overflowing” due to the intense rainfall.

SDRF on standby

Areas such as Subhash Nagar Colony, Sagar Vihar, Van Vihar Colony, Idgah Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Aam Talab, and Gulab Bari experienced flooding with water levels reaching three to four feet, leaving many residents stranded.

The SDRF team rescued 176 people from different areas of Ajmer city between the night of July 18 and the evening of July 19.

These teams remain on standby and are fully prepared to assist citizens in various locations throughout the city.

Flood-like condition

Flood-like conditions were reported in several cities on Saturday, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali, because of heavy rainfall over 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The highest rainfall recorded was 234.0 mm in Nainwa of Bundi district, followed by 230 mm in Merta City of Nagaur, 190 mm in Mangliawas of Ajmer, 180 mm in Nasirabad of Ajmer, and 160 mm in Pratapgarh.

Many villages were cut off as rivers, drains, and dams overflowed due to the intense rain.

17 rescued

On Friday night, 17 people became stranded in the Banas River near Golera village in the Todaraisingh area of Tonk, but they were later rescued by the SDRF.

In Ajmer’s Dargah area, several people were swept away by the strong water flow, prompting locals to intervene and rescue them.

As a result of continuous rainfall in Ajmer, a dilapidated house collapsed in Lakhan Kotdi on Saturday morning. Fortunately, the family had vacated the premises the day before due to the appearance of cracks in the structure, the police said.

Ajmer’s Ana Sagar was overflowing as a result of the persistent rain, with locals using sandbags to try to control the flow.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar stated that waterlogging occurred due to the overflow from the lake’s outlets, and the channel gates have been opened.

More rain in store

According to the MeT department, Rajasthan has received 126 per cent more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

The Meteorological Department has indicated a potential decrease in rainfall activity across the state starting July 20, with relief from heavy rains expected for the following week.

However, another phase of heavy rainfall is anticipated to begin in eastern Rajasthan around July 27-28.

