Heavy rains batter north Kerala; landslide stalls traffic on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH

Incessant rains that have been battering India’s southwest region have led to mudslides and flooding in northern Kerala and southern Karnataka.

Heavy rains caused minor mudslides and flooding of homes in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, along with waterlogging of low-lying areas and a rise in water levels of various rivers in other parts of the state on Thursday.

In Kasaragod district, the water level of various rivers, including Uppala, Manjeswaram, Madhur, and Puthige, rose due to the heavy rains, prompting authorities to warn people living on the banks of these rivers to be vigilant.

Orange alert for 4 Kerala districts

Similar warnings were issued by authorities with regard to the Korapuzha and Kuttiady rivers in Kozhikode, Perumba in Kannur and Kabani in Wayanad districts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in four north Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod and a yellow alert in six districts for the day. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Landslide on NH-75

Meanwhile, severe and relentless rains in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district have triggered a landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba taluk, bringing vehicular movement between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to a standstill.

The landslide occurred near the Dharmasthala cross stretch of NH-75 following days of persistent rainfall in the region. As a result, movement of all heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, and buses between the two cities has been completely halted.

Cars and two-wheelers, however, have been advised to take alternative routes.

The District police have requested motorists to cooperate and follow diversions until debris is cleared.

“Efforts to clear the mud and restore traffic flow are underway,” said Superintendent of Police Arun.

While access from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya remains unaffected, vehicles proceeding from Mangaluru towards Bengaluru are being diverted due to the obstruction caused by the hillside collapse.

Advisory for Western Ghat travellers

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel along this corridor and to stay updated on weather and traffic advisories.

The Public Works Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have deployed teams and machinery to expedite restoration efforts.

Officials have also warned that further landslides are possible if rain persists. Travellers are asked to exercise caution while navigating hilly terrain in the Western Ghats.

Holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada

The NH-75 is a critical arterial route connecting coastal Karnataka to the hinterland, and the disruption is likely to impact both passenger travel and freight movement over the next few days, they said.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rainfall across several parts of Dakshina Kannada district, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres in multiple taluks on Thursday.

According to an official announcement, government, aided, and private educational institutions — including primary and high schools — in Mangaluru, Ullal, Mulki, Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia, and Moodbidri taluks will remain closed on July 17. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the coastal and ghat regions over the next 48 hours. District authorities are monitoring the situation closely.