Six dead, two injured in fire at Andhra crackers unit

Six people have died and two were injured after a major fire broke out on Wednesday (October 8) at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Police said that the fire could have been caused due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit. According to Dr BR Ambedkar, Konaseema district superintendent of police, Rahul Meena, said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

"Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena told PTI. The SP said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

CM Naidu expresses shock

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he has spoken to officials about the cause of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance.

“A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance,” stated Naidu in a post on X.

“I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families,” he added.

Jagan urges govt action

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the incident and urged the government to extend generous support to them, reported ANI.

He appealed to the government to provide the best possible medical care to the injured who are undergoing treatment in hospitals and ensure all necessary assistance.

Earlier incident

Earlier in April, A devastating fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, leaving eight people dead, including two women, and injuring seven others.

The incident caused extensive damage to the facility and nearby areas as rescue operations were launched immediately. Home Minister V. Anitha confirmed that eight people had lost their lives in the tragedy and several others sustained injuries. She said that the injured were being moved to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives. He directed Home Minister Anitha and district authorities to ensure that all necessary medical assistance and support were provided to those injured.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for prompt and effective relief measures while officials coordinated the response at the site.

