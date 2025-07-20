Uddhav calls for unity with Raj Thackeray for Marathi cause

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that it was necessary for him and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray to come together as both are fighting for the Marathi language and people.

In an interview with Saamana’s executive editor and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, published in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece on Sunday (July 20), Uddhav said that on the issue of alliance, the Congress expressed an opinion that it will take a decision at the local level.

"If that is the case, it will happen that way," he said.

Watch: Why did Congress skip Thackeray cousins’ reunion?

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

‘Ready to do anything for Marathi manoos’

Elections to various local and civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are slated to be held later this year.

Uddhav said he is ready to do anything for the Marathi language, Maharashtra "dharma" and "Marathi manoos" (Marathi people).

If anyone has an issue with him and Raj coming together, then it is their problem, he maintained.

To a question on 'Marathi manoos' coming together on the issue of Marathi, Thackeray said, "(Marathi manoos) should come together because whom are we fighting for? The Marathi manoos."

Thaw in Uddhav-Raj ties

Speculations about a possible alliance between the estranged cousins gained traction after the two addressed a mega victory rally earlier this month to celebrate the government's rollback of the two contentious GRs on introducing Hindi for students of classes 1 to 5 in the state under the three-language formula.

Uddhav said that now the two cousins can call each other and also meet, and there is no problem with it.

Also read: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray chemistry aside, can it break the Mahayuti maths?

He asserted that the Thackerays meet everyone openly.

Congress to take call on alliance

Asked about the MVA and the alliance in the local body polls, he said, "It's their (Congress) business. There was a discussion with the Congress, and they were of the opinion that they would take a decision at the local level. Fair enough. If that is the case, it will happen that way."

Every party has its unit at the civic body level, Uddhav said.

"We will do what the parties (in the MVA) think is politically appropriate for them," he added.

On Bhagwat’s retirement age remark

Uddhav also commented on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently, referring to Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley's remarks about stepping aside at the age of 75.

Speaking at the release of a book on the late RSS ideologue, Bhagwat had said, “Pingley once said…if you are honoured with a shawl after turning 75, it means that you should step aside and make way for others." Uddhav said it is the BJP’s internal matter to decide who will succeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 in September.

Also read: CM Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray meet in Maharashtra Assembly

"They may have found an answer to this, and maybe that is why Bhagwat spoke," he added.