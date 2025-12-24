Uddhav, Raj Thackeray announce Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance for BMC elections

Estranged Thackeray cousins Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray joined forces on Wednesday (December 24) and announced their alliance for the Municipal Corporation Elections.

'Mumbai’s mayor will be Marathi'

Addressing a joint press conference with Raj, Uddhav said the two parties have come together to stay together. Raj, however, did not share details of the seat sharing between the two parties for the high-stakes BMC elections. “Mumbai’s mayor will be Marathi and will be ours,” Raj said.

Uddhav said the parties have finalised their seat sharing for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, where elections are due on January 15, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations in the state.

Talks are underway for an alliance between the two parties in other civic bodies, he added. “Those who can’t bear to see what is happening in BJP can also come with us,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav, Raj pay homage to Balasaheb

Earlier in the day, Uddhav and Raj, accompanied by their wives, visited Shivaji Park and paid homage to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial.

The joint appearance marked a symbolic coming together of the estranged cousins ahead of the formal announcement of their alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections expected in January. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray were also present during the tribute.

Leaders from the UBT camp described the moment as significant, saying the proposed alliance would champion the cause of the “Marathi manoos.”

What party leaders said

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said party workers across Maharashtra had been waiting for such a development, adding that Mumbai had always stood for inclusivity while protecting the rights of locals, reported ANI.

For cadres of both parties, the reunion signals an end to years of political estrangement. Party leaders expressed hope that the upcoming civic polls would reverse recent electoral setbacks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey termed the development historic, saying public sentiment in Mumbai favoured the Thackeray cousins joining hands to protect the city’s interests.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar echoed the sentiment, calling the moment a source of happiness for workers.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, played down the development, describing it as largely symbolic. Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, are scheduled for January 15, with counting on January 16.

(With agency inputs)