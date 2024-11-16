Siddique murder planned after plot to kill Salman Khan failed: Report

Killers linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly planned to do away with NCP leader Baba Siddique 10 days after a failed attempt to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

It was after they could not succeed in killing Salman at his Bandra residence on April 14 that the gang decided to eliminate those close to the actor. Siddique, 66, emerged as the prime target, says an NDTV report.

Secret communication system

NDTV quoted Crime Branch sources in Mumbai as saying that Siddique’s murder was planned using a communication system which the gang called “dabba calling”.

It involves the use of a secondary phone (dabba) to issue threats.

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, is said to use this system extensively to instruct key operatives.

Siddique’s killing

According to the Crime Branch sources quoted by NDTV, Shiv Kumar Gautam, reportedly the main shooter, remained at the scene of the October 12 killing for some 20 minutes after Siddique collapsed.

Gautam quietly dumped a bag containing his pistol, shirt and Aadhaar card before merging into a crowd, NDTV reported.

He then changed his clothes and returned to the scene to see what was going on. He later visited Lilavati Hospital and confirmed Siddique's death.

Maoist link?

He then allegedly left for the Kurla railway station and discarded his mobile phone which has still not been recovered.

The police have reportedly also learned that Shubham Lonkar, another suspect, had undergone weapons training in the forests near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in July.

Crime Branch officials suspect that the training, involving an AK-47, was facilitated by Maoists but there is no confirmation of this link.