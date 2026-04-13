TCS Nashik suspends 7 staffers arrested in sexual harassment case

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly suspended seven employees at its Nashik office following allegations of sexual harassment, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy and confirming full cooperation with the police.

The seven staff members, including a female HR manager, were reportedly arrested after a woman accused a colleague of luring her into a relationship with false promises of marriage. As investigations progressed, seven more women came forward with similar complaints.

Religious conversion charge

The accused include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh. One of them was reportedly caught during an undercover operation in which seven women officers entered the office disguised as employees. Authorities are now reviewing over 40 CCTV clips to strengthen the case.

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The charges extend beyond harassment, with allegations of attempted religious conversion at the workplace. The incidents reportedly occurred between February 2022 and March 2026.

The victims allege inappropriate touching, offensive remarks, body shaming, coercion to eat non-vegetarian food, and stalking. Police also claimed that the HR official abetted the harassment despite repeated complaints.

Employees’ body seeks POSH audit

In connection with the case, IT sector employees’ body NITES has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a detailed audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance in TCS and batted for a wider state-level audit across tech and ITES companies, especially large multinational organisations in Maharashtra.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) urged the ministry to take “immediate and decisive action” by directing a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.

It has also demanded examination of all complaints of sexual harassment received, pending, or disposed of within TCS over the past several years, along with action taken, while calling for assessment of the role and accountability of Human Resources personnel and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.

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It also demanded “verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation”.

Demand for wider audit

NITES has also highlighted the need for “a wider state-level audit of POSH compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, especially large multinational organisations”. It also called for issuance of strict directions fixing accountability on employers and management for failure to ensure a safe, lawful, and dignified workplace.

“The employees of this country contribute immensely to the growth of the IT sector and to the economy at large. They deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law,” NITES said.

It added, “We, therefore, request the ministry to treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, not only to address the present case but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the country”.

Company statement

The company, in a statement, said, “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action.”

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The employees being investigated have been suspended pending inquiry, the company’s spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.

(With agency inputs)