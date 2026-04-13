TCS Nashik case: N Chandrasekaran orders urgent investigation

Allegations of misconduct at Tata Consultancy Services have triggered a high-level response from within the Tata Group, with Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday (April 13) describing the situation as deeply troubling and under urgent review.

Chairman flags serious concerns

“The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement issued by Tata Sons.

Also Read: TCS Nashik suspends 7 staffers arrested in sexual harassment case

He added that the matter is being handled with urgency. “This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” stated Chandrasekaran.

Zero-tolerance policy reiterated

The company reiterated its internal stance, stating, “The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation.”

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“Ms Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead this investigation. Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” he added.

Multiple FIRs and arrests

The response follows a series of nine FIRs registered in Nashik, where multiple employees have been accused of sexual harassment and coercive religious conversion. Police have so far arrested six individuals connected to the case, while others remain under investigation. Those named include several employees, along with one unidentified woman.

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According to investigators, complaints had earlier been raised with a human resources official based in Pune, but no immediate action was taken. Police have since issued a notice to the official to join the probe.

The case first surfaced in March, when a woman alleged that a colleague had entered into a physical relationship with her under the promise of marriage. As inquiries progressed, additional complaints emerged, widening the scope of the investigation.

State response and SIT formation

According to media reports, at least eight women and one man have now come forward. Allegations range from sexual harassment to pressure involving religious practices.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has termed the case “very serious,” while commending Nashik police for their swift action. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to examine the matter further.