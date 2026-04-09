Sunetra set for easy Baramati win as NCP navigates post-Ajit Pawar transition

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set for an easy win in the Baramati Assembly bypoll following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, after the Congress decided to withdraw from the contest. The development underscores the NCP’s transition phase as it regroups under her leadership.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala told PTI that the party’s state unit has been asked to withdraw its candidate, as April 9 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Congress nominee Akash More had filed his papers for the April 23 bypoll. However, 22 Independent candidates remain the fray, ensuring a contest.



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Leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition NCP (SP) had urged the Congress to stay out of the contest to enable an unopposed election in Baramati. Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar reiterated their appeal.

The run-up to the bypoll had turned acrimonious after Sunetra’s elder son Parth Pawar criticised the Congress for fielding a candidate and predicted the party’s “downfall”. Ajit Pawar had represented the Baramati Assembly seat eight times.

Swift moves after Ajit Pawar’s death

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar moved swiftly to consolidate its position within the ruling Mahayuti alliance after Ajit Pawar's sudden demise in an air crash on January 28.

Within three days, Sunetra Pawar (62) was elected leader of the NCP legislature party and sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on January 31 by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated her the State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs, Minorities Development and Aukaf portfolios, while retaining Finance and Planning amid preparations for the 2026–27 Budget.

Sunetra Pawar assumed office at Mantralaya on February 10, attended a Cabinet meeting, and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the following day.

On February 26, she was formally appointed NCP's national president. She subsequently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, after which her elder son Parth Pawar was elected to the Upper House from Maharashtra. He took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday (April 9).

NCP merger talks hit roadblock

Meanwhile, talks of a merger between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have stalled following Ajit Pawar’s death. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the NDA, stating that merger discussions were inappropriate at a time of bereavement.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said the merger process had effectively reached a “dead end”, despite earlier progress. He revealed that Ajit Pawar had been the main architect of the reunification plan and had held multiple rounds of talks, including meetings at his residence. According to him, the two factions had agreed on a roadmap and were close to a formal announcement, which was planned for February 12 after the Zilla Parishad elections.



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Sources indicated that the proposed merger involved a power-sharing arrangement, with Sharad Pawar willing to hand over operational control and the post of national president to Ajit Pawar. In return, key Cabinet berths were to go to leaders from the NCP (SP) camp. A joint meeting between the factions had reportedly taken place on January 17 at Sharad Pawar’s Govindbagh residence in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar, a six-time Deputy Chief Minister, had split from his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 to join the ruling NDA, significantly reshaping Maharashtra’s political landscape. His death has delayed any reconciliation between the factions.

Signs of internal strain

There have also been indications of internal differences within the NCP after Ajit Pawar’s death.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Sunetra Pawar was being influenced by a group of “four leaders”. Meanwhile, Parth Pawar dismissed reports targeting senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare as “baseless and speculative”.

Controversy has also emerged over communication with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Rohit Pawar claimed that Patel and Tatkare had written to the ECI on February 16, stating that the party constitution had been amended to vest powers in the working president.

He further alleged that Sunetra Pawar later wrote to the ECI on March 10, informing the poll body of her appointment as party president and asking it to disregard any earlier communication made after Ajit Pawar’s death.

A letter purportedly written by Sunetra Pawar has surfaced on social media, fuelling speculation about the roles of Patel and Tatkare within the party. NCP spokespersons have not commented on the issue.

Sunetra Pawar’s recent visit to Delhi, without Patel and Tatkare, has also raised questions, though party leaders said she attended Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member on the final day of the Budget session.

Next generation steps in

Amid these developments, the next generation of the Pawar family is taking on a larger political role.

Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, has been inducted into the NCP’s apex committee, the party’s top decision-making body. The move marks his formal entry into active politics.



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The decision was communicated to the Election Commission in a March 10 letter from Sunetra Pawar, which also detailed changes in the party’s leadership after Ajit Pawar’s death. Party spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said Jay Pawar would be assigned responsibilities and contribute to strengthening the organisation.

He joins a long line of Pawar family members in politics, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and Parth Pawar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

With leadership changes, stalled merger talks and internal tensions, the NCP faces a period of transition even as it remains aligned with the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.