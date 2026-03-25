Senior party leaders tried to seize NCP control after Ajit Pawar’s death: Rohit Pawar

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare attempted to wrest the control of the NCP following the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in January by “falsely claiming” in a letter to the Election Commission (EC) that the party constitution had been amended and urged that all powers be handed over to the working president, NCP (SP) MLA and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar said on Wednesday (March 25). Patel was the working president at that time.

Letter to EC and family kept out

Elaborating further, Rohit told reporters that the letter to the EC was written by Patel, Tatkare and Brijmohan Srivastava. He said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Sunetra Pawar subsequently wrote to the poll panel asking it to disregard any such correspondence during the transition period (of her taking charge as NCP president) after her husband's demise, Rohit said at a press conference.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar crash: Nephew files Zero FIR in Bengaluru alleging big conspiracy

"Neither Sunetra Pawar nor (her elder son) Parth Pawar was taken into confidence. After becoming national president, Sunetra Pawar appeared to have learnt of this, and wrote to the ECI requesting that any correspondence between January 28 and her assuming charge should not be considered," said Rohit displaying the purported letters before the media.

‘Premeditated plan’

The NCP (SP) MLA also termed as "suspicious" the statements made by Union minister Piyush Goyal, who first said that Praful Patel had become NCP president but clarified later that his statement was based on incorrect information.

Also Read: Rohit Pawar alleges cover-up in Baramati plane crash probe

There had been a "premeditated plan" hatched by certain leaders to wrest control of the NCP, Rohit Pawar alleged.

Pressure and aviation-linked allegations

Some BJP leaders also exerted pressure during this period to stall a proposed press conference by Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay, he claimed.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar’s son demands action against VSR owner over 'cockpit video'

Rohit also reiterated his allegation that some people were trying to "protect" VSR Aviation which operated the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed on January 28 with Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

The firm received Rs 80 to 90 crore (towards its services from the government) even after the accident, he claimed.

Zero FIR and Rahul Gandhi meeting

Referring to his recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rohit said he was advised to file his complaint in connection with Ajit Pawar's death in a state where he would get justice. He then got registered a 'zero FIR' at Bengaluru in Karnataka, he added.

Police can register a zero First Information Report when a crime has not taken place under their jurisdiction, and transfer it to the appropriate police station.

Instruction to MLAs

The NCP (SP) MLA, meanwhile, also claimed that instructions had been given not to raise the Baramati air crash in the ongoing Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. As a result, most MLAs remained silent over the issue.

Also Read: Maharashtra minister wants public portal for Ajit Pawar crash reports

He also alleged that there were attempts to conduct "black magic" rituals outside Ajit Pawar's residence before his death, possibly involving a self-styled godman from Nashik who is now arrested in a rape case.

Pushback from within NCP

Reacting to Remit’s allegations, an NCP leader, who did not wish to be named, claimed that Rohit Pawar was trying to create confusion.

Ajit Pawar himself had approved the arrangement where Patel, as national working president, was authorised to communicate with the courts and the Election Commission, said the leader.

Background and aftermath

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head, died in a plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28. He was heading the faction of the NCP while his uncle, former union minister and state chief minister Sharad Pawar, was heading NCP(SP).

Also Read: AAIB flags low visibility, poor runway upkeep in Ajit Pawar plane crash

Four days after his death, Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM and was elected the new national president of the NCP on February 26.

Earlier in the day, Rohit lodged a Zero FIR at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, alleging that his uncle’s death in a plane crash was not an accident but a conspiracy.

(With agency inputs)