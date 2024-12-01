Sulking Shinde, stubborn BJP: Maharashtra deadlock deepens

It has been seven days since the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced, but the stalemate over government formation continues. At the heart of the deadlock lies a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, particularly between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP. Reports suggest that Shinde, currently in his hometown of Satara, is unwilling to engage with BJP leaders, further complicating an already tense situation.

Core of the conflict

The primary point of contention is the allocation of key portfolios, including finance and home. Shinde reportedly insists on securing these critical departments for his party, while the BJP remains resistant. Adding to the friction is speculation that Shinde is unhappy with the BJP's push for Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister, sidelining his own claims to the top post.

Shinde’s dissatisfaction comes despite his prominent role in securing the alliance's victory. His supporters argue that under his leadership, the Shiv Sena faction played a pivotal role in achieving this outcome, and he deserves corresponding recognition.

A growing divide

On The Federal’s special program Capital Beat, hosted by Neelu Vyas, political experts and insiders weighed in on the unfolding drama. Sushil Vyas, Shiv Sena spokesperson, dismissed reports of Shinde's anger as media speculation. He maintained that Shinde remains committed to the alliance and has no "dissenting voice." However, both political commentators Anurag Chaturvedi and Sanjay Jog pointed to visible cracks in the alliance.

Chaturvedi suggested that Shinde's demands, including a significant role for his faction and perhaps a deputy chief ministership for his son, are creating friction. He also noted that Shinde’s discontent mirrors past BJP treatment of allies, citing examples like Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Jog added that Shinde’s dissatisfaction stems not just from portfolio negotiations but also from a broader concern about being overshadowed by BJP dominance in the state.

What lies ahead?

The BJP has announced a swearing-in ceremony on December 5, but uncertainties linger. Analysts believe the central BJP leadership is wary of alienating Shinde. The BJP’s alliance-building strategy, critical to retaining power at the Center, could suffer if Shinde walks out.

Meanwhile, Shinde faces a balancing act. While he cannot afford to sever ties with the BJP entirely, given the financial and political resources it provides, conceding too much could diminish his stature within his own party and among his supporters.

A test for Mahayuti

The next few days will be crucial in resolving the deadlock. As Jog noted, “Shinde must navigate the BJP's dominance carefully while maintaining his own relevance.” The alliance's ability to sustain itself will depend on whether the BJP can accommodate Shinde's demands without undermining its broader political objectives.

For now, the question remains: Will Shinde concede and accept a diminished role, or will the BJP yield to his demands to preserve the alliance?

