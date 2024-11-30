The Federal
Maharashtra: Mahayuti 2.0 govt to take oath on Dec 5 in Modis presence
x
The oath taking ceremony will take place a Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of PM Modi, said the BJP. File photo

Maharashtra: Mahayuti 2.0 govt to take oath on Dec 5 in Modi's presence

Agencies
30 Nov 2024 8:01 PM IST  (Updated:2024-11-30 15:11:28)

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The new Mahayuti government will be sworn in on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, state BJP unit said.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening.

The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
MaharashtraMahayuti (grand alliance)BJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick