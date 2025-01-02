Student ‘kills’ parents for being told to give up studies after failures

In a crime most foul, a 25-year-old student in Nagpur in Maharashtra allegedly killed his parents for telling him to give up engineering after failing in multiple subjects.

Hugely upset over his parents’ wish, Utkarsh Dhakhole allegedly first strangled his mother, Aruna, 50, and two hours later stabbed his father Laladhar, 55, to death when he returned from work, according to police.

Utkarsh allegedly committed the gory crime on December 26, hid the bodies at home, and lied to his sister that the parents had gone to Bengaluru on a pilgrimage.

Horrific double murder

The crime came to light on Wednesday (January 1) after neighbours complained about a stench from the house, a police officer said.

After the recovery of the decomposed bodies, Utkarsh was arrested and he confessed to killing his parents, Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam told the media.

The murdered man was a technician at a power plant as well as a social worker in Nagpur.

Failure in studies

The motive behind the crime was linked to Utkarsh's poor academic record and career, the officer said.

"Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion," Kadam said.

According to Utkarsh’s confession, his father, after being stabbed, tried to reason with him saying they would discuss the issue with his mother. He then told him that he had already murdered her.

Young man’s multiple lies

When his father again insisted that he should give up engineering, Utkarsh allegedly stabbed him to death.

After allegedly killing his parents, he took his college-going sister to an uncle's residence. Both then stayed in the relative’s house but the sister was in the dark about the crime.

The sister tried to telephone her father but the mobile was switched off. The brother lied to her saying that telephones had to be switched off at the meditation camp.