23 arrested after Shivaji statue row turns violent in Maharashtra

A total of 23 people were arrested and prohibitory orders imposed in a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday (February 23) in connection with a clash involving two groups over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe said supporters of two local leaders attacked each other in Chikhla Kakad village of Lonar taluka on February 20 over the installation of a statue of the Maratha king on the Gram Panchayat grounds.

According to sources, an argument over who would install the statue escalated into violence, and there was a fresh flare-up on Sunday (February 22).

Tambe, in a video statement, said police have arrested 23 people in connection with the violence and on Sunday evening invoked section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning assembly.

Police have appealed to people to avoid rumours and fake news circulating on social media.