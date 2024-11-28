Shiv Sena (UBT) leader blames Congress ‘overconfidence’ for MVA loss

A senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has blamed the Congress’s “overconfidence” for the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) humiliating loss to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the just-concluded Maharashtra elections.

“They were getting ready with a suit and tie even before the results,” Ambadas Danve said in a clear jibe at the Congress.

Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, also criticised the Grand Old Party’s “attitude” during the seat-sharing talks, which, he said, hurt the coalition.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), routed the MVA by winning 230 of the 288 seats in the Assembly.

“Uddhav should have been CM face”

Danve also claimed that had the MVA projected Uddhav Thackeray as its chief ministerial candidate, the results would have been different.

“After the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress was overconfident in Maharashtra, like in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. It was reflected in the results,” Danve told the media on Thursday (November 28).

“The Congress’s attitude during seat-sharing talks hurt us [alliance]. Uddhav [Thackeray] should have been projected as the chief minister face. Not doing so harmed our prospects. The results would have been different if that were done,” Danve added.

“Shiv Sena (UBT) will build its strength”

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the Congress won 13 of the state’s 48 seats, the highest among the MVA allies. During the seat-sharing talks for the assembly polls, the Congress bargained hard for a bigger share of seats, causing discord in the alliance.

Eventually, the Congress contested 103 seats but won only 16. The Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 89 and won 20, while their third ally, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), contested 87 seats and won 10.

Danve said the Shiv Sena (UBT) will start building its strength so that it can contest all 288 seats in the state.