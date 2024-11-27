The Federal
x

Who will be Maharashtra CM? Shinde says ‘no pressure’ from Sena

27 Nov 2024 5:58 PM IST

Outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has downplayed his claim to a second term and stated publicly that Shiv Sena won’t be a hurdle in government formation.


